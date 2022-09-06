KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 7, 2022

BIA Roads in Warm Springs will continue striping today on Route 3 from the Eagle Butte turnoff to the Sunnyside turnoff, and Upper Dry Creek through Sunnyside.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be in session today. On this morning’s agenda is the 2023 Proposed Budget. This afternoon’s item is CCS Presentation Systems Proposal.

Salisbury Steak is on today’s senior meal menu. There will not be a senior meal this Friday. Meals will be back on schedule next week.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL legal clinic is today at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office from 9am – 2pm. You do need an appointment. To learn more you can email wills@lasoregon.org.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at the United Methodist Church is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 1pm.

The Latino Community Association Presents “Latino Fest” this Saturday from 11am to 5pm at Sahalee Park in Madras. There will be live music, dancing, food, games for kids, a community resource fair and COVID-19 vaccinations available.

Heart of Oregon Corps Youth Build program offers students age 16 to 24 a chance to complete your GED, finish your Diploma or earn college credits while learning job skills and serving your community through building affordable housing or working at childcare facilities in Central Oregon. This is a 12 month commitment. You can learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/programs/youthbuild.html.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Fall Round-Up Yard Sale is this Friday from 9am to 4pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. Call Carol at 541-553-3243 to reserve a table.

Trivia Night, that benefits the Jefferson County Historical Society, is back on Saturday at 5pm. Trivia Night will be held at Mecca Grade Estate Malt and Tasting Room at 9619 NW Columbia Drive. It’s 4-6 person teams with a $5 fee per person.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is this Saturday from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG

The Museum at Warm Springs will combine the Tribal Member Adult & Youth art into one exhibition. The Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit will include many generations of artistry in two categories: Traditional & Contemporary Art. It will be on display October 20-January 7 in the Changing Exhibits Gallery.