KWSO News for Tue., Sep. 6, 2022

With the First day of school for a lot of students coming today, many families can check the bus schedule on the KWSO Facebook page. Warm Springs K-8 Academy will have grades 1st through 8th starting today at 8am with school ending earlier this year at 2:50pm. At the Madras High School, classes start today for the 9th grade students and the 10th through 12th grades will get their classes underway starting tomorrow. The Jefferson County school district is providing all necessary basic supplies for students in an effort to ease some of the costs associated with the rising prices in stores. A link to the list of supplies provided for students will be in today’s news on the KWSO Website.

Since time immemorial, as the saying goes, people in what is now Washington state and British Columbia, Canada, farmed the sea with a type of environmental engineering called clam gardening. But around the time Europeans arrived, the practice was lost. Swinomish Tribal Senator Alana Quintasket told KUOW the practice was stolen from them with settler colonialism. She says the tribe is now working to restore the practice. A study of dozens of ancient clam gardens around Quadra Island, British Columbia, showed that clam gardens grow four times more butter clams and twice as many littleneck clams as unterraced beaches do.

The Yamaka Nation hosted an event at the confluence of the Yakima and Columbia rivers in Richland to celebrate Tribal heritage and culture. The event also focused on environmental problems with the Bateman Island Causeway. Dori Luzzo Gilmour attended Honoring Chamna Thursday. “Chamna is the ancestral name of the Yakima and Columbia rivers confluence. The celebration opened with music and prayers. Yakama Nations Fisheries Program Manager, Donella Miller, reminded the audience that the Tribes are Salmon People and restoring the river system and environment will be a powerful benefit to their culture. Miller: “As we said, it’s comprehensive solutions looking at all aspects of the needs of salmon recovery. It’s also protecting and restoring the habitat and the environment to bring these fish back into the streams where they spawn back to where they live.” The Yakima Basin Integrated Plan has been developed over many years, Restoration of the Yakima Basin includes removal of the Bateman Island Causeway. The Yakama Nation Fisheries provided documentation of the issues with the Causeway, The Tribes say removal will have to be done sooner rather than later.”

In Local Sports: The Madras White Buffalo Football Team was in action Friday as they traveled over to Sweet Home in non-league action. Sweet Home got things started when Brady Nichols scored on a 19 yard pass from Heath Nichol, making the score 6-0. Madras responded in the 2nd quarter when Johan Poland scored on a 27 yard run and then took the lead with the extra point making the score 7-6. At halftime, the game was tied at 14. There was no scoring in the 3rd quarter, but Madras went ahead in the 4th on a 6 yard touchdown run to make the score 20-14 and Sweet Home tied the game at 20 with an 11 yard run. The game went in to Overtime and Madras took the win with a Dru Boyle 17 yard touchdown run to end the game 26-20 for the White Buffaloes. Next up for the White Buffaloes they host the Sisters Outlaws on Friday September 9th. The Outlaws are coming off of a victory over Burns 23-0. You can catch that action live here on KWSO with kickoff at 7pm. Varsity Boys Soccer will be hosting Junction City today in non-league action. The Buff Boys started off their season August 30th with a victory over Sisters 3-2. Junction City is looking for their first win of the season as they lost to Cascade and tied with Siuslaw/Mapleton. Game time is at 4pm. Lady Buffs Soccer is on the road today, traveling to Junction City. It is the first game of the season for the Lady Buffs as they try to give Junction City its first loss of the season. Game time is 6:30pm.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny today with a high near 97 degrees

Tonight, Mostly Clear with a low around 59

Sunny tomorrow with a high of 97 degrees

For those who prefer to listen to KWSO News, Press Play Below: