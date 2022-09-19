KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 19, 2022

Warm Springs Construction will begin milling and paving on Route 3 this week. Paving subcontractor, Knife River, is scheduled to begin pavement milling operations today, starting at the Route 3 and Sunnyside Drive intersection. The work shift is expected to be 7am to 5:30pm and Route 3 will be closed to all public traffic during those hours. Traffic will be detoured to Upper Dry Creek Road and Sunnyside Drive. Route 3 will reopen each day at the end of the work shift.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Education Committee is looking for input through an online survey. This feedback provided from the survey will be used to establish priorities for the newly appointed Education Committee. The short survey asks about personal experiences around education, as a student or a parent of a student, such as strengths, areas of concern and resources that could help meet educational goals. The committee wants to hear from youth, parents, grandparents, educators who serve our students and community, Tribal employees and all Tribal members. Education Committee members are Reina Estimo, Jaylyn Suppah and Ardis Smith. The link to the survey is HERE

The Harlem Wizards will bring their high-flying basketball show to the Madras High School October 4th. The Wizards will take on the Hooping Eagles, a team of teachers and principals from 509-J Schools. The event is sponsored by Indian Head Casino and Brightwood Corporation and is a fundraiser benefitting the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. The Wizards are a show basketball entity that delivers fundraiser events for schools and nonprofits, featuring tricks, music, dunks, comedy, dancing, and audience participation. Tickets can be purchased in advance at harlemwizards.com.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School White Buffalo Football team was on the road Friday as they traveled to play the Caldera Wolf Pack. The Buffs had a slow start as they went into half time with a 0-0 game. Once into the 3rd Quarter the Buffs allowed the Wolfpack to get the first points of their season with a touchdown. They end up coming home with a victory 14-6. Madras Quarterback Dru Boyle threw 185 yards and 2 touchdowns to help secure the victory. Madras is now 3-0 to start their season. The strong defense was led by Skytus Smith who had 8 tackles, 4 of them for a loss. Next up for the Buffs, they will host Scappoose this Friday, with Kickoff at 7pm. You can catch that live action here on KWSO.

