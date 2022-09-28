KWSO News for Wed., Sep. 28, 2022

The significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Warm Springs last week serves as a reminder that it is still important to take precautions for yourself and the people around you. Community Health reported that there were several households that had COVID, a majority the highly contagious Omicron variant. The updated vaccine adds protection for Omicron. Katie Russell is a Community Health Nurse…“That’s one of the issues with the omicron variant, is that it’s spreading to a lot more people. The symptoms haven’t been crazy bad, which is why we haven’t seen a lot of hospitalizations, which has been really great. But we do know that it doesn’t take as much of the virus to come in contact with the people for them to get sick and make more viruses to give to other people. So that’s one of the problems with omicron is that it’s easily transmitted so it can go from person to person really easily. If you get your vaccine it’s less likely that you will make enough virus and then pass it to someone else. Over the summer we had a booster that was only recommended for people who are 50 and over. That was monovalent the original strain. This updated booster that just came out in September is recommended for everyone who is 12 and over.” Folks in Warm Springs are encouraged to make an appointment for the new booster vaccine by calling the Health and Wellness Center.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is sad to announce the passing of Wasco Chief Alfred Smith Jr on Monday! All Tribal Council meetings have been canceled for this week out of respect for Chief Smith and his family. They are asking that all flags be lowered to half-mast to mourn his passing and honor his service. The 509J School district is planning on lowering flags to half-mast as will Jefferson County and St. Charles-Madras. Today there will be a private dressing followed by a viewing at the Agency longhouse and overnight services. Burial will be at sunrise tomorrow. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is allowing all Tribal employees, including limited duration employees, Administrative Leave today and tomorrow, up to 4 hours each day to attend the services.

The Museum at Warm Springs is preparing for the 29th Annual Tribal Member Adult and Youth Art Exhibit, which will begin on November 15th, 2022 and run through February 11th, 2023. For the Tribal Member adults, The Museum has asked that you submit your art on or before Saturday October 15th by 5pm. The application will include the guidelines and contract. For Tribal Member Youth Art, there will be separate application form. There will be a soft opening in which the art will be available to view as soon as the museum doors open. For more information call 541-553-3331 ext. 412.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Football team is in action today as they will host 3 Rivers Middle school at the Madras High School. The Eagles are coming off of a big victory over Sisters last week 36-14. Kickoff is at 5:15pm. The K-8 Cross Country team is in action as well, they are on the road to Sister Invite today with the meet getting started at 4pm. In Madras High School sports, the Buff Boys Soccer team is on the road to Molalla today with their game starting at 6pm. JV Boys game will start at 4pm. Lady Buffs Soccer is also in action today, hosting Molalla at 3:30pm. JV girls game will start at 5pm. Lady Buffs Volleyball is in action as they travel to Crook County today. JV1 & JV2 games will begin at 5pm with the Varsity squad getting underway at 6:30pm.

