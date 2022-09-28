MAWS Tribal Member Art Exhibit

The Museum at Warm Springs “29th Annual Tribal Member Adult and Youth Art Exhibit” will run November 15, 2022 through February 11, 2023.

The deadline to submit work is Saturday October 15, 2022. Categories include contemporary, traditional and video art.

Tribal Member Adults (18 years and older) will have their submissions judged. Tribal Member Youth (17 and younger) will not be judged.

There are two application forms (one for adults & one for youth). An application form must be submitted with your artwork

If you have questions you can contact Angela Smith at 541-553-3331, extension 412. Phone service has not been reliable so you might try emailing her at angela@museumatwarmsprings.com or stop by the Museum and speak with her.

The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday thru Saturday 9am – 5pm (closed for lunch from noon – 1pm). The Museum is closed Sunday and Monday.

Learn more about the museum at https://museum.warmsprings-nsn.gov/.