KWSO News for Wed., Sep. 7, 2022

BIA Roads in Warm Springs will resume road striping work today. The work will be done on Route 3 – the road to Kahneeta – from the Eagle Butte turn off to the Sunnyside turnoff. And, then in Upper Dry Creek through Sunnyside to Route 3.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center will be offering the recently approved updated COVID-19 vaccine this week. Katie Russell from Warm Springs Community Health says it will offer more protection than previous boosters…“It is a Bivalent booster, which means it has two strains of omicron and one strain of the original COVID virus. And that should give us added protection for what has been circulating recently. This is how they do the flu shot every year, they kinda see what’s circulating and then they put the strains in based on what they see circulating, so it’s starting to align a little bit with that.” It’s recommended that any person age 12 and older who has not received a COVID-19 booster in the past 2 months, get the updated vaccine. Call the clinic to schedule.

The state of Oregon will receive more than $18 million as part of a settlement with a company that manufactures electronic cigarettes. KLCC’s Chris Lehman reports: “The company, known as JUUL, has been under pressure for years as critics say its marketing techniques led to a dramatic increase in vaping by teens and young adults. The agreement includes 34 states and a total of $438 million. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who helped negotiate the settlement, called JUUL’s practices, quote, “reprehensible” and “pure corporate greed at its most damaging.” As part of the settlement, JUUL has agreed to abstain from marketing to youth, from using cartoons in their ads, or depicting anyone under the age of 35 as using their products. In a statement, the company said it had ceased most of those activities in 2019 and that it, quote, “appreciates efforts to combat underage use.” I’m Chris Lehman reporting.”

In Local Sports: the Buff Boys Soccer team hosted Junction City yesterday in Non-League action and came away with an 8-2 victory. Next up for the Buff Boys Soccer is a match at Estacada on September 20th. Lady Buffs Soccer traveled to Junction City yesterday and came home with a 6-3 victory. Next up for Lady Buffs Soccer they will host Mt. View tomorrow. Mt. View is trying to get their first win of the season. Game time is 6pm.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Mostly Sunny today with a high near 96 degrees

Tonight, Mostly Clear with a low around 49

Sunny tomorrow with a high of 86 degrees

