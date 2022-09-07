KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 8, 2022

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open 9:30am – 1pm today at the United Methodist Church on 12th street. It is open the second and fourth Thursday each month.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Fall Round-Up Yard Sale is happening tomorrow from 9am to 4pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. Call Carol at 541-553-3243 to reserve a table.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday via Zoom, at noon & 5:30pm. This is a group to help parents support each other in empowering and encouraging our youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Today for Madras High School Sports:

Volleyball teams host Sweet Home. JV & JV2 matches begin at 4:30 and Varsity at 6.

Girls Soccer host Mountain View with 5:30 starts for both JV & Varsity.

Papalaxamisha’s Camel Back Club meets Thursdays at 6pm. Park and sign in at the rodeo grounds gate. Participants can walk at their own speed and distance, walk the hill or the road and get their names entered into a raffle for prizes.

A Warm Springs Free Food Market, provided by Commodities Food Bank, Neighbor Impact and Emergency Management, will be open to community members tomorrow. They will have free produce, other food items, water and cleaning supplies. Be sure to bring shopping bags for your items. It opens at 4:00 in the parking lot across from Warm Springs Market.

Door Church is having a concert this Saturday featuring “Unchained” from Seattle. Everyone is welcome for the free music and food. It starts at 1pm at the Community Center Pavilion.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is re-advertising its board vacancies. The open positions are for the following:

Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

Waterboard

Ventures Board

Composite Board of Directors

Credit Board of Directors

Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors

Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission

Telco Board of Directors

Letters of interest, resumes and consent for criminal & credit background checks must be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO in person at the Administration Building or by mail – PO Box 455, Warm Springs by September 30th at 5pm.

Trivia Night, that benefits the Jefferson County Historical Society, is back this Saturday at 5pm. Trivia Night will be held at Mecca Grade Estate Malt and Tasting Room at 9619 NW Columbia Drive. It’s 4-6 person teams with a $5 fee per person.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more, or if you are a business interested in this opportunity, contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.

The Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member Adult and Youth Art Exhibit will be on display at the Museum at Warm Springs October 20th thru January 7th. The show will feature paintings, drawings, mixed-media, beadwork, weavings, video, photography and more, in two categories of Traditional and Contemporary Art.