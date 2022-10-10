KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 11, 2022

Just a reminder that Warm Springs Sanitation is still unable to do their trash routes.

Tribal Court is having phone issues and are working to resolve that. In the meantime – anyone needing to contact Tribal Court Building Departments need to physically go to the building of contact staff by cell phone if you have their number.

Warm Springs Behavior Health phones also go out sometimes. Their office number is 541-553-3205 and if that doesn’t work – try the office cell phone at 541-675-5481.

Tribal Buildings recommend wearing a facemask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but do not require it. However if you are sick – please stay out of public place.s

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and appointments can be scheduled by calling 541-553-2610. Any person 12 or older can get the new booster, as long as it’s been at least 2 months since their last COVID vaccine.

Thrive Central Oregon is a resource for anyone with housing and financial insecurity – connecting families and individuals to the resources they need to thrive. You can learn more by: calling 541-728-1022; OR visit their website at thrive central oregon dot org; or stop in at Neighbor Impact in Madras on Tuesdays between 9 and 3.

Senior Meal is today with Teriyaki Chicken on the menu. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball hosts Sisters today at 3:30. Cross Country will compete at the Culver Invitational today at 4:15.

At Madras High School today Boys Soccer hosts Estacada – varsity plays at 4, JV at 5:30. Girls Soccer travels to Estacada. And, the Volleyball squads play at The Dalles.

Sri Ponya is presenting a special screening of a Suicide-Prevention Film “My Ascension” this evening at 6pm at the Tower Theater in Bend. This is an evening of community connection to bring hope and awareness to fight suicide. Following the 90 min documentary will be a panel discussion to share stories and resources. Tickets are FREE, but you must reserve a seat in advance. Get tickets online at tower theatre dot org. https://www.towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/my-ascension?dm_i=6ZLE,57H2,1UH2RB,PKIJ,1

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet tomorrow during lunch from 12 to 12:30 in Mr. Jones’ Class.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers home economics training on Wednesday mornings at 10:45. They host an AA meeting Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

The Halloween Prevention-Fest is tomorrow from noon to 6pm with a pumpkin giveaway, caramel apples, hot dog feed and games. It’s will be held on the law area by the old elementary.

Following Prevention-Fest it’s the rescheduled Indigenous People’s Day Powwow at 6pm at the old Elementary School Gym.

The Native American Program Legal Air Services of Oregon is at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office tomorrow for a Pop-Up Clinic between 9am and 2pm. Walk Ins are welcome but you can also call for an appointment at 1-800-546-0534 or email WILLS at L A S Oregon dot ORG. wills@lasoregon.org

This Friday is the Warm Springs Free Food Market at 4pm across from the Courthouse on Campus. Anyone can stop by for produce and pantry items and more. This is a free community event and everyone is encouraged to stop by.

It’s district budget meetings this month for Reservation Voting Districts. The Agency District meeting is Monday October 17th at the Agency Longhouse. The Seekseequa District meeting is Tuesday October 18th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. The Simnasho District will meet Wednesday October 19th at the Simnasho Longhouse. For all meetings – dinner will be at 6 with the meeting to follow at 7pm.

A meeting will be held on Thursday October 20th to discuss the Wasco chieftainship. This meeting is open only to Wasco tribal members and will take place at the agency longhouse at 7pm.

There is a public meeting about Wildfire in Wasco County on Saturday October 22nd from 4-6 in Tygh Vally at the Barlow Gate Grange. Emergency go bags will be distributed to the first 30 attendees.

An online Community Yoga Class is being offered this month on Sunday evenings at 7, Friday early mornings at 6 and Saturdays at 11am. You can learn more and register online for these Zoom classes at the Columbia River institute for Indigenous Development website https://www.criid.org/upcoming-classes)