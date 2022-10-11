KWSO News for Tue., Oct. 11, 2022

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Language Program was recently presented with the 2022 NIEA William Demmert Cultural Freedom Award. The Award was presented at the 53rd Annual NIEA Convention and Trade Show in Oklahoma City last week. Valerie Switzler is the General Manager of the CTWS Education Branch. She talks about why we value our language program. “This is why I’m so passionate about this work, we celebrate their life contributions through our fierce advocacy of teaching and learning our languages. I would be remiss to not mention the support from our Tribal Council in their efforts to be here today. I also want to recognize the many teachers and community members who celebrate by our side. We also recognize the local school district who have sent representatives today, who are dedicated to our children’s education. An unprecedented effort by our local school district to create a culture and a space to let our children know it’s ok to be an Indian child and a scholar. We recognize Oregon Indian Education of Oregon, who have supported us with advocacy to our state government on the importance of language and culture. Most of all we want to thank the Creator for strength and courage to carry on. We all work side by side to continue language revitalization efforts in our community. Our students that are here are who our elders had in mind when we started documenting our language. It was them who we have built this curriculum. It is for our children yet to come, and their children.” The Tribes’ Language Program is a key part of Culture and Heritage and the Education Branch; and is praised by colleagues and organizations across Indian Country. Papalaxsimisha is holding an NIEA Community Report Back this evening at the Museum at Warm Springs with Dinner at 5:30pm and presentations from students and staff who attended the NIEA Convention from 6pm-7:30pm. They invite the community to attend and enjoy the Dinner and Presentations.

Recent Burglaries in Madras were reported earlier this month and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with help from the Madras Police Department and Warm Springs Police Department conducted a comprehensive investigation and have apprehended the suspect. In a Press Release by Sheriff Jason Pollock, it was shared that on October 2nd in the early morning, the 15-year old juvenile suspect had broken a window at the Shell station on 5th and B Street in Madras, stealing several items. Then later on that morning broke into the Pioneer cannabis shop on 5th and C Street, stealing several items from there as well. The suspect eluded authorities initially but was later detained and interviewed. The suspect was arrested and lodged with the Juvenile Department on crimes of Burglary 2, theft 3 and criminal mischief 2. Anyone who may have additional informationi on these crimes are encouraged to contact Detective Roth at 541-475-6520 or Officer Alonso at 541-475-2201.

The University of Oregon announced Monday a new program to support Native American students. OPB’s Meerah Powell reports. “The Home Flight Scholars Program covers full tuition and fees for Native American undergraduates who are enrolled members of any federally recognized tribe in the country, as long as they’re Oregon residents. The program also provides advising, mentorship and professional opportunities. Jason Younker is chief of the Coquille tribe and an assistant vice president at U of O. [18 secs] “We’re very, very cognizant of who is on campus and why we are supporting them through their education, because it makes a difference in the future. They are our future stewards. They will come back to the tribes…” U of O is expanding on the state’s Tribal Student Grant program which covers college costs for students enrolled in one of Oregon’s federally recognized tribes. Meerah Powell, OPB.”

In Local Sports: The Madras White Buffalo JV Football was in action yesterday as they traveled to La Grande to take on their JV team. The JV Buffs came home with a 32-6 loss. Next up for the JV team, they host Baker next Monday at 5:30pm. Buff Boys Soccer is in action today as they host Estacada, Varsity will kick off the action at 4pm with JV starting at 5:30pm. Lady Buffs Soccer is on the road to Estacada today with both Varsity and JV getting started at 6pm. Lady Buffs Volleyball is in action today, traveling over to The Dalles, both JV1 & JV2 get underway at 5pm with Varsity starting at 6:30pm. Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball is hosting Sisters today @ 3:30pm. Eagles Cross Country is over at the Culver Invite with the meet starting at 4:15pm.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: