KWSO News for Mon., Oct. 10, 2022

The Warm Springs Community Center is looking to open the doors today from 8am-5pm. The Gymnasium, back weight room and locker rooms will be open all day. The front weight room will be open 11am-2pm, other than that, will open up on request. The aerobics room will remain closed, as well as the social hall. At this time they will not be accepting building apps and the evening activities will remain on hold until further notice.

At the Tribal Court Building they are experiencing issues with internet connection and has no internet or phone service at the moment. It is being repaired but they currently don’t know how long it will take to complete the repairs needed to get their service back up. They have been experiencing this issue for more than a week now and are hoping to get repairs completed soon. For those needing to contact any Tribal Court Building departments will need to physically come to the building or contact staff by cell phone.

In Local Sports: The Madras White Buffalo Football team hosted La Grande on Saturday in more league action. The Tigers came into Madras with a 3-2 record and left with the victory 28-7 over the White Buffaloes. The loss drops Madras to 3-3 on the season. Madras did keep the game close for most of the contest with their defense holding La Grande to 14 points at halftime. La Grande just kept Madras offense in check and kept the score out of reach for the Buffs. Next up for Madras, they travel to Baker this Friday looking to get back into the winning side of things. On the schedule today, the JV Football team will be on the road to La Grande with kickoff scheduled for 4pm.

