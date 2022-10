The Healing Our Spirits and Lands Round Dance will be held November 4th and 5th at the old Warm Springs Elementary School Gym.

Friday Night from 6-8pm there will an Elder and Youth Dance and starting at 8 – a Round Dance.

Saturday at 6pm a Pipe Ceremony and Meal will be shared.

Round Dance starts at 7. This is a Drug and Alcohol Free Event.

Round Dance Flyer