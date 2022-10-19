KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 20, 2022

Warm Springs Sanitation expects their garbage trucks to be back in service in the next week or two. Folks can take trash to the Dry Creek Landfill in the meantime. If you are able – please help elders and anyone who needs assistance in managing their trash.

Everyone who is at least 5 years old and has completed a primary COVID vaccine series can get an updated COVID vaccine. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center to make an appointment at 541-553-2610.

The Culture & Heritage Department is having a class on making moccasins today and next Thursday from 5-7pm at their building in the old boys’ dorm. The class is limited to ten adults and you will need to bring your own materials. Sign up at the Culture & Heritage office.

There is a meeting tonight to discuss the Wasco chieftainship. This meeting is open only to Wasco tribal members and will take place at the agency longhouse at 7pm.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball hosts JCMS today at 3:30.

Madras boys soccer hosts Molalla today – Varsity is at 4, JV at 5:30. Girls soccer teams travel to Molalla.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more – or if you are a business interested in this opportunity – Contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.

Trees that were removed at the Kah-Nee-Ta Village are available to interested Tribal Members. They are located on the north side of the Village parking lot next to the horse corral. The trees can be cut for firewood or other use and are available now. You need to transport yourself.

COCC is hosting virtual information sessions for its nursing program from next Friday, Oct. 28th at 9am, to include a program overview, structure, length and cost. The sessions are designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number.

The Museum at Warm Springs will be closed next week and will reopen on Tuesday November 1st. Their regular hours are Tuesday thru Saturday 9am – 5pm (closed for lunch from noon – 1pm). The Museum is not open Sunday and Monday. Learn more about how you can support Museum operations at their website – https://museum.warmsprings-nsn.gov/join-the-museum/.

There’s a Penny Carnival on Thursday, November 10th from 6-8pm at the Warm Springs Youth Center gym. There will be food, games, crafts and music. For information on booths, call Warm Springs Prevention at 541-610-0036.

If you feel shaking or get an earthquake alert you should immediately: DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and reduces your chances of being hit by falling or flying objects. Then COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand. If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath for shelter. If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall. Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs. Finally – HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If you are under shelter: hold on to it with one hand; be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts. If you don’t have shelter: hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands. Knowing what to do if an earthquake occurs will reduce injury and death.

Funeral arrangements for Charles Nathan – The viewing and dressing will be on Friday, October 21st at 10:15am at Bel Air Funeral Home in Madras, and transport to the Agency Longhouse at 12:10pm. Overnight services will be held. Burial is at sunrise on Saturday, October 22nd.