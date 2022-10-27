KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 28, 2022

Funeral Services will be held Ted Brunoe this morning at 11 at the Warm Springs Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Brunoe Family plot with a meal to follow at the Agency Longhouse.

Friday Senior Meal is today with Roast Beef on the menu. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Registration is open for a Deer Canning Class for high school students that will be held tomorrow at the agency longhouse. It’s open to the first ten students to sign up. Contact Jillisa Suppah at suppahjillisa@gmail.com.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed and will reopen on Tuesday November 1st. Their regular hours are Tuesday thru Saturday 9am – 5pm (closed for lunch from noon – 1pm). The Museum is not open Sunday and Monday. Learn more about how you can support Museum operations at https://museum.warmsprings-nsn.gov/join-the-museum/

Warm Springs K-8 Cross Country runners have Districts today at Juniper Hills starting at 10am.

Madras varsity football plays on the road tonight, taking on Crook County in Prineville at 7. Listen to the game live on KWSO.

The High Desert Community Theater Presents the play “The Hallelujah Girls this evening & tomorrow at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Tickets are free and are available at the Madras Chamber of Commerce, Culver City Hall and the Jefferson County Library.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District has registration open now until December 2nd for Youth Basketball for Pre-K thru 6th grade youth. There is a fee to participate. Season dates are January 3rd thru February 18th. Learn more at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/

Warm Springs ECE will have their Lil Pumpkin Parade on Monday at 10am for Trick or Treating.

The Tribal Council has a set a General Council Meeting for November 15th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6pm and the meeting will start at 7.

On Wednesday November 2nd the Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Project will be testing a Dam Failure Alarm near Indian Park and the re-regulating dam across from the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Office. They plan on doing the test between 8am and 2pm. The test will last 3 to 5 minutes.

The “Healing Our Spirits & Lands” Round Dance will be held the evenings of November 4th and 5th at the old elementary school gym. It’s open to all singers and dancers. There will be late lunches provided, 50/50 and raffle drawings, and concessions available.

The Center Foundation will be hosting our Baseline Concussion Testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18 on Friday Nov 11th and Monday Dec 19th at The Center. 9:00 am testing slots are currently open, with more opening as needed. The cost is $20 each test. Registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt at 541-322-2323.