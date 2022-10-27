KWSO News for Thu., Oct. 27, 2022

Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. There are 4 Ballot Measures that Oregonians will be deciding. KWSO spoke with Greg Leo who is a public affairs consultant with a focus on Oregon. He talks about Measure 111 which would Amend the Constitution. The measure says – “State must ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services” “111 has to do with the state providing that actually ensuring affordable healthcare access for all Oregonians. So now you know, healthcare is very hit and miss. A lot of people don’t have good healthcare because you know it’s privately provided. This would make it a constitutional amendment that the state would ensure affordable healthcare and it would balance that against other fiscal needs of school funding and other essential services. So basically a yes vote here would ensure affordable healthcare across the state. A no vote would keep things the way they are. And in amending the constitution this way, the state would then have to be sure to get healthcare out to remote parts of Oregon and the people who are traditionally underserved. So this is a big fiscal responsibility but an important one for a lot of Oregonians” You can learn more about the measures in your Voters’ Pamphlet that is also available online at the Oregon Secretary of State website

In less than two weeks’ time [Nov. 6], it’ll be time to turn back time to return to standard time. The pesky ritual has staying power despite votes in West Coast states and the U.S. Senate to dispense with the twice-a-year clock changes. Correspondent Tom Banse clocks in with this update. “Why are we still doing this, you may ask. Didn’t the Washington and Oregon legislatures — and the people of California by ballot proposition — vote to stay on Pacific Daylight Time year-round? They did… and you may also recall the U.S. Senate this spring unanimously passed the so-called Sunshine Protection Act. It would put all states that currently change their clocks on permanent daylight saving time. States cannot make that move though on their own without a change in federal law. The holdup now is the U.S. House where consideration of this topic stalled. Lawmakers have voiced uncertainty if year-round standard time or year-round daylight time should be the preferred way to ditch the switch. The bottom line… you’ll get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning, November 6th, when we all fall back to standard time for the winter. I’m Tom Banse reporting.”

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Lady Eagles Volleyball played their final match of the year as they were on the road to 3 Rivers. According to coach Jenny Dresselhaus the girls C & D teams played a combine match and won 2 out of the three games. They served and played well as a team. The A & B teams lost but had fun. She wanted to thank all the 8th grade student/athletes for their hard work and role modeling as it was a crucial part of their teams’ success. The K-8 Eagles Football was on the road to Sister’s last night in their final game of the year. The Outlaws got the ball to begin the game and took their first drive through the whole first quarter and end up with a 6-0 lead. Then the Eagles took over, going in to halftime with a 16-6 lead. They went in to the 4th quarter with a 24-12 lead and then finished the game strong with a 32-12 victory to finish their season undefeated. The Eagles finished with a record of 5 wins, no losses and 1 tie. The tie didn’t get a chance as it didn’t go to overtime to try to break the tie, but ended at the end of the 4th quarter against La Pine. Coming up tomorrow is the Cross-Country District meet at Juniper Hills Park with the meet getting started at 10am. In Madras High School Sports, the White Buffalo Cross Country was at the Tri-Valley Conference Championships and in the Men’s Division, Isaiah Wapsheli finished in 8th with a time of 17 mins 46.6 secs, Deklyn Parton, Sean Deller and Jayden Esquiro also competing. On the Lady’s side, Hannah MacDuffee finished in 4th with a time of 20 mins and 21.9 secs with Emily Picard, Talise Wapsheli, Kahmussa Green and Maria Erostarbe Ferrer competing. Next up will be the state championships on Saturday November 5th.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: