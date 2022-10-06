KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 7, 2022

There is no Senior Meal today. They will be back at it next Tuesday

Paving work will continue today in the Highway 3 Sunnyside area. Motorists should slow down in the area and watch for flaggers and a pilot car.

BendFilm will be showing three episodes of Reservation Dogs at the Madras Performing Arts Center this evening as part of this year’s BendFilm Festival. The Reservation Dogs presentation will be attended by Actors Gary Farmer and Tatanka Means, both who appear in the show. For schedule and ticket information, visit BendFilm.org. Earlier in the day the actors will be doing presentations at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy along with local film makers LaRonn Katchia and Bruitis Baez.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is this Saturday from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email PetFoodBank@FencesforFido.org.

The Warm Springs Willow Summit Timber Sale Tour today has been postponed. The Timber Committee will announce when a new date is decided on.

The KWSO Community Advisory Board will be meeting on Friday October 14th at 2pm at the Warm Springs Media Center. The meeting is open to the public. The annual meeting is an opportunity for input on programming content and service provided by KWSO. If you have any questions please email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank is open today 9am to 4pm. It’s closed from noon til 1 for lunch. Eligible individuals and families can get food boxes with enough groceries to prepare meals for 5 days, once every 30 days. Stop by to learn more.

The Madras Mobile Pantry will be open from 11:30am til 12:30pm today at the Jefferson County Senior Center, located at 860 SW Madison St. And, the Metolius Friends Free Food Market is open from 4:30 to 5:30 this afternoon at 599 Washington Avenue.

The Center Foundation will be hosting our Baseline Concussion Testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18 on Friday Oct 21st; Friday Nov 11th ; Monday Nov 21st ; and Monday Dec 19th at The Center. 9:00 am testing slots are currently open, with more opening as needed. The cost is $20 each test. Registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt at 541-322-2323. Baseline tests are held at The Center, 2200 NE Neff Road in Bend.

Warm Springs prevention is hosting an “Indigenous People’s Day Powwow” next Monday which is Indigenous Peoples Day. It’s an evening of powwow & social dancing with dinner at 5:30 and the powwow starting at 6 – all at the Old Elementary School Gym. All drums, dancers, and spectators are invited. If you are sick – please stay home. This is an alcohol, drug and commercial tobacco free event to celebrate indigenous heritage and the traditional way of life we carry on.

COCC will hold community events at the Bend campus to honor and celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, on Monday, October 10th. There is a bead-making workshop from 2-4 p.m. in Wille Hall. Space is limited; RSVP by emailing cwalker2@cocc.edu. A screening and discussion of the documentary film “We Will Stand Up,” will be from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Hitchcock Auditorium. The film follows the family of a young Cree man fatally shot in 2016 in a Saskatchewan farmyard, as they seek justice from Canada’s legal system. Both events are free and open to the public.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. If you aren’t sure if you are registered you can check online to find out at the Oregon Secretary of State Website: https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en

Madras White Buff varsity football is in action at home Saturday night. They take on La Grande at 5pm. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the game.

Just a reminder that Warm Springs Sanitation is still unable to do their trash routes.