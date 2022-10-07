KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 7, 2022

The 19th Annual BendFilm Festival opened last night in Bend. Today, the Madras Performing Arts Center will host a screening and comedy show. The screening will be of three episodes of Reservation Dogs. Actors Gary Farmer and Tatanka Means who are featured in the episodes being shown, will be at the event tonight. Performing Arts Center Director Shannan Ahern says tickets for the screening event are going fast…“I would recommend that people get their tickets for Reservation Dogs ASAP, we were over 50% sold yesterday morning. I’m worried we’re going to sell out and if they wait til they get here, we may have to turn people away” As of 8:30 yesterday morning, Ahern says over 300 of 560 available tickets were taken. Separate tickets for the comedy show following the screening also need to be purchased – either online or at the door. There is a cost of $5 for the Tatanka Means comedy show. The Reservation Dogs screening begins at 5:30. The auditorium will be cleared following that portion. Folks will need to have tickets for the comedy show at 7:30 to be readmitted.

The Warm Springs Community Center is looking to open the doors on Monday October 10th from 8am-5pm. The Gymnasium, back weight room and lock rooms will be open all day. The front weight room will be open 11am-2pm, other than that, will open up on request. The aerobics room will remain closed, as well as the social hall. At this time they will not be accepting building apps and the evening activities will remain on hold until further notice.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden visited Warm Springs Thursday afternoon. He spoke with staff and visited the new Native Youth Hotline office in the old Elementary School. The program is the first of its kind specifically for Native Youth and located on a Reservation. There was opportunity for the senator to learn about Tribal Programs that have and continue to meet needs and fill gaps. He walked over to the homeless shelter featuring the small sleeping structures, laundry, food and shower facilities. The homeless shelter program is shifting toward case management to help individuals identify needs they have and connect them with resources. Emergency Management was also on the short tour to learn about water and food distribution efforts along with ongoing partnerships with other organizations that evolved out of the pandemic and which continue.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Cross Country team was at the Elton Gregory Invite yesterday. In the 6th Grade boys division, River Edwards, Drake Brisbois, Michael Wallulatum, Kenyon Kalama and JoeRay Stwyer competed. 6th Grade girls had AnnaBelle Yahtin, Nizhoni Yallup, Rosetta Berry, Ovienda Bisland, Sahara Circle, Elonor LeClaire Jim and Miayala Suppah competing. The 7th Grade Boys had Elison Chavez and Jesiah Johnson in the competition, while Journey Hurtado and Lynnelle Danzuka competed for the 7th Grade Girls. In the 8th Grade boys division, Julian Stwyer, Harlan Waheneka, Dennis White and Liam Circle competed and Ciara Wolfe competed for the 8th Grade girls. In MHS Sports, the White Buffalo Football team will be hosting La Grande in League action tomorrow. JCMS and Warm Springs K-8 football teams will be present and the special guests of the MHS football program during this home game which kicks off at 5pm. If you can’t make the game, you can catch the LIVE action on KWSO. The MHS XC team will be at the Paul Mariman Invitational in Philomath tomorrow with the meet starting at 12pm.

