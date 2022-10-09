KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 10, 2022

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every today via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents work together to find solutions to empower and encourage youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 1pm and 5-8pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

It’s Late Start Monday for Jefferson County 509J Schools. That means school starts 90 minutes later than usual and buses are running 90 minutes later than usual. At the Warm Springs K8 – school starts at 9:30 on Mondays and at 8am Tuesday through Friday.

Madras JV Football travels to La Grande today for a 4:00 game.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are Enterprise Quarterly Updates from: Power & Water Enterprise with Cathy Ely; Composite Products with Jake Coochise; Telecom with Tim York; Credit Enterprise with Lori Fuentes; Economic Development with Jim Souers; Housing Authority with Danielle Wood; Warm Springs Timber LLC with Brian Prater; Museum at Warm Springs with Elizabeth Woody; High Lookee Lodge with Lonnie Parsons; Indian Head Casino & the Plateau Travel Plaza with Shawn McDaniel; and the Tribal Gaming Regulatory Authority with Josephine Johnson.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting an “Indigenous People’s Day Powwow” this evening. Dinner is at 5:30 and the powwow and social dancing starts at 6 – all at the Old Elementary School Gym. All drums, dancers, and spectators are invited. If you are sick – please stay home. This is an alcohol, drug and commercial tobacco free event to celebrate indigenous heritage and the traditional way of life we carry on.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. The Madras-Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Candidates event for Madras Mayor today at the Jefferson County Community Center at 860 SW Madison in Madras. A Meet and Greet will be at 5:30 with the forum beginning at 6pm. Candidates for Mayor are Bill Atherton, Brad Johnson, Mike Lepin, Travis Montgomery, and Austin Throop.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers a Potluck Devotion Tuesdays at noon and a Video Bible Study Tuesday evenings at 6:30. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

Sri Ponya is presenting a special screening of a Suicide-Prevention Film “My Ascension” tomorrow at 6pm at the Tower Theater in Bend. This is an evening of community connection to bring hope and awareness to fight suicide. Following the 90 min documentary will be a panel discussion to share stories and resources. Tickets are FREE, but you must reserve a seat in advance. Get tickets online.

The Halloween Prevention-Fest is on Wednesday from noon to 6pm with a pumpkin giveaway, caramel apples, hot dog feed and games. It’s will be held on the law area by the old elementary.

The KWSO Community Advisory Board will be meeting this Friday at 2pm at the Warm Springs Media Center. The meeting is open to the public. The annual meeting is an opportunity for input on programming content and service provided by KWSO. If you have any questions please email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more – or if you are a business interested in this opportunity – Contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.