KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 9, 2022

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue. It will be open tomorrow 9 til 1:00 and 5-8pm.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is offering Senior Citizen YouTube Exercise Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10am. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. The Madras-Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Candidates event for Madras Mayor this coming Monday at the Jefferson County Community Center at 860 SW Madison in Madras. A Meet and Greet will be at 5:30 with the forum beginning at 6pm. Candidates for Mayor are Bill Atherton, Brad Johnson, Mike Lepin, Travis Montgomery, and Austin Throop.

Warm Springs prevention is hosting an “Indigenous People’s Day Powwow” tomorrow which is Indigenous Peoples Day. It’s an evening of powwow & social dancing with dinner at 5:30 and the powwow starting at 6 – all at the Old Elementary School Gym. All drums, dancers, and spectators are invited. If you are sick – please stay home. This is an alcohol, drug and commercial tobacco free event to celebrate indigenous heritage and the traditional way of life we carry on.

COCC will hold community events at the Bend campus to honor and celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day tomorrow. There is a bead-making workshop from 2-4 p.m. in Wille Hall. Space is limited; RSVP by emailing cwalker2@cocc.edu. A screening and discussion of the documentary film “We Will Stand Up,” will be from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Hitchcock Auditorium. The film follows the family of a young Cree man fatally shot in 2016 in a Saskatchewan farmyard, as they seek justice from Canada’s legal system. Both events are free and open to the public.

A Warm Springs Free Food Market provided by Commodities Food Bank, NeighborImpact and Warm Springs Emergency Management will be open on Friday October 14th at 4pm across from the Courthouse on campus. Community members are welcome to stop by for free produce, pantry, food and other items.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding their Annual Meeting and Election for their Board of Directors on Tuesday October 18th at 6pm. Background checks are required for anyone to serve on the board. The positions are: President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agent, Safety Officer, Umpire-In-Chief, League Information Officer, Coaching Coordinator, Sponsor Fundraising Manager, Concession Manager. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Edmund Francis @ 541-325-3856.

A Timberline Job Fair is set for October 22nd from 10am to 2pm on the 2nd floor of the Wy’east Day Lodge. Folks can meet and interview with managers for inside, outside and on-snow positions in various locations. See all available jobs online.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group presents a monthly Student Advocacy Class for students and parents to learn how to best advocate within the local school system. The class is 5:30-7pm at the Family Resource Center Library and will be held Thursday October 27th and November 17th. A Meal will be provided. You can learn more by contacting Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Electric Company customers can report electrical outages when they occur – directly to your power company. Wasco Electric Co-Op customers can call 800-341-8580. Central Electric Co-Op can call 541-548- 2144 during business hours or 866-459-8651 after hours. For Pacific Power – call 877-508-5088 or you can report an outage online at their WEBSITE

Heart of Oregon Corps Youth Build program offers students age 16 to 24 a chance to complete your GED, finish your Diploma or earn college credits while learning job skills and serving your community through building affordable housing or working at childcare facilities in Central Oregon. This is a 12 month commitment. You can learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/programs/youthbuild.html