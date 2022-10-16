KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 17, 2022

It’s late start Monday for the Jefferson County 509J Schools. At the Warm Springs k8 that means school starts at 9:30.

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and appointments can be scheduled by calling 541-553-2610. Any person 12 or older can get the new booster, as long as it’s been at least 2 months since your last COVID vaccine.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda in the morning: an update from the Secretary Treasurer; November Agenda, Travel Delegations & a review of minutes plus Draft Resolutions. The afternoon includes Legislative Updates, Enrollments and an I.H.S. Update.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to vehicle pool, across from the Tribal Warehouse in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball hosts Culver today at 3:30.

Madras White Buff Volleyball hosts Crook County – JV & JV2 play at 4:30, varsity at 6. JV football hosts Baker – kickoff is at 5:30.

It’s district budget meetings this week. The Agency District meeting is this evening at the Agency Longhouse. The Seekseequa District meeting is tomorrow at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. The Simnasho District will meet Wednesday at the Simnasho Longhouse. For all meetings – dinner will be at 6 with the meeting to follow at 7pm.

Just a reminder that Warm Springs Sanitation is still unable to do their trash routes.

The Registration Deadline for the Tuesday November 8th Election is tomorrow. Ballots will go out this week. If you are registered and you don’t get your ballot by next week – contract your county clerk.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding their Annual Meeting and Election for their Board of Directors tomorrow at 6pm. Background checks are required for anyone to serve on the board. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Edmund Francis @ 541-325-3856.

A meeting will be held this Thursday to discuss the Wasco chieftainship. This meeting is open only to Wasco tribal members and will take place at the Agency Longhouse at 7pm.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screening is so important. Learn more at the American Cancer Society’s website “Cancer dot org.” (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer/screening-tests-and-early-detection.html)

An online Community Yoga Class is being offered this month on Sunday evenings at 7, Friday early mornings at 6 and Saturdays at 11am. You can learn more and register online for these Zoom classes at the Columbia River institute for Indigenous Development website https://www.criid.org/upcoming-classes)

A Timberline Job Fair is set for this Saturday from 10am to 2pm on the 2nd floor of the Wy’east Day Lodge. See all jobs currently open online at www.timberlinelodge.com.