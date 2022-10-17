KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 18, 2022

The Culture & Heritage Department is having a class on making moccasins October 20th and 27th from 5-7pm at their building in the old boys’ dorm. The class is limited to ten adults and you will need to bring your own materials. Sign up at the Culture & Heritage office.

It’s Homecoming Spirit Week at Madras High School and today is 70’s Day!

Senior Meal is today with Salmon Loaf on the menu. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

The Seekseequa District budget meeting is this evening at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. The Simnasho District Budget meeting is on Thursday at the Simnnasho Longhouse.

18 Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding their Annual Meeting and Election for their Board of Directors this evening at 6 at the Prevention Training Room.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers home economics skills training on Wednesday mornings at 10:45. They host an AA meeting Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

At Madras High School today, JV & varsity girls soccer host The Dalles at 4:00. Boys soccer teams play at the Dalles at 4:30.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball hosts Elton Gregory today at 3:30. Cross Country has a meet at Obsidian Middle School today at 7pm.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow after school from 3:15 to 5:30 in Mr. Jones Classroom. There will be snacks, activities and raffle incentives. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union Facebook Page for updates.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open today from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

Art Adventure Gallery is doing a Jack-o-Lantern Competition. Carve, paint or decorate a real pumpkin and drop off your entry this Friday or Saturday between noon and 4pm at Art Adventure Gallery on 5th Street in Madras. Voting categories are for ages 12 and under, 13 and up, downtown business and design inspired by Madras. Winners will be determined by “people’s choice” at the Madras Halloween Night Market on Saturday.

Thrive Central Oregon is a resource for anyone with housing and financial insecurity – connecting families and individuals to the resources they need to thrive. You can learn more by: calling 541-728-1022; visiting their website at thrivecentraloregon.org; or stop in at Neighbor Impact in Madras on Tuesdays between 9 and 3.

Just a reminder that Warm Springs Sanitation is still unable to do their trash routes.