KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 24, 2022

There is no school today for the Jefferson County 509J schools with Parent Conferences Scheduled.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is and update from Bluestone and also from AKANA.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every other Monday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents work together to find solutions to empower and encourage youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan. The next meeting is on Halloween at noon with no 5pm meeting.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to the vehicle pool, across from the Tribal Warehouse in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

The Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Monday thru Friday 9am – 4pm at the Commodities Warehouse. They do close for lunch during the noon hour. Reservation Impact is a Food Bank partnership with Neighbor Impact and withing the USDA Commodities Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations. You can go in once a week and just need to sign your name. No I.D. or proof of income is needed.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 1pm and 5-8pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

Warm Springs Recreation’s invites people to participate in their Trick or Treat event on Halloween. The event is from 4-6pm and they’re awarding prizes for best decorations following the theme “A Hocus Pocus Halloween.” Booths can be set up on the Pi-Ume-Sha Field for handing out treats. For more information and to sign up call 541-553-3243.

The COVID vaccines available in the United States, including the updated vaccines, meet the FDA’s and CDC’s very high safety standards. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center to make an appointment at 541-553-2610.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers a Potluck Devotion Tuesdays at noon and a Video Bible Study Tuesday evenings at 6:30. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the 2022 Great Pumpkin Party Virtual Contest where you create your own jack-o-lantern and post a picture of it on Facebook with hashtag “#GreatPumpkinParty2022” Pictures can be submitted from now thru the 26th.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a Zombie Walk at noon on Halloween. Everyone is welcome to come participate in or out of costume – going around on the Community Center Walking Path.