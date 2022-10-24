KWSO News for Mon. Oct. 24, 2022

Jefferson County School District 509-J has announced a Student Success Act Community Engagement Session that will be held at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy cafeteria on Thursday this week at 5:30. The District will present data and gather feedback from families and community members. You can view the data ahead of time on the School District website.

A fire after dark last night in campus was located next to the Victims of Crime Services office and the OSU extension garden by Highway 26. Warm Springs Fire & Safety contained the fire area

Central Oregon Community College will commemorate Native American Heritage Month with free community events throughout November. Programming will include a three-part virtual book conversation of the novel “There There” by Tommy Orange, free tickets to The Museum at Warm Springs, and in-person, powwow-dance-influenced yoga sessions at the Bend and Madras campuses. Visit cocc.edu to learn more.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Buff Boys Soccer was in Action Friday Night under the lights. They hosted The Dalles and after falling down 1-0 in the 2nd half, the scoring came alive and the buff Boys took a 3-1 lead. They then held off the Riverhawks to get the 3-2 victory and clinch the Tri-Valley Conference title. The Buff boys are ranked 4th in the 4A state conference rankings and will be hosting Crook County tomorrow night for their final regular season game of the year beginning at 6pm. JV will get underway at 4pm. Lady Buffs Soccer will be in action today as they are on the road to Molalla with Varsity getting started at 6pm and JV starting at 4pm.

