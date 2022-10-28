KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 29, 2022

The High Desert Community Theater Presents the play “The Hallelujah Girls this evening at 7pm and tomorrow at 2pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

There’s a Penny Carnival on Thursday, November 10th from 6-8pm at the Warm Springs Youth Center gym. There will be food, games, crafts and music. For information on booths, call Warm Springs Prevention at 541-610-0036.

Warm Springs Recreation’s invites people to participate in their Trick or Treat event on Halloween. The event is from 4-6pm and they’re awarding prizes for best decorations following the theme “A Hocus Pocus Halloween.” Booths can be set up on the Pi-Ume-Sha Field for handing out treats. For more information and to sign up call 541-553-3243.

COCC is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free community events throughout November. On Tuesdays from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15 from noon to 1 p.m., there is a virtual book discussion of the bestselling novel “There There,” by Tommy Orange. To register and receive the link, email O D I at COCC dot EDU.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District Club Volleyball program has registration open now until November 25thl. Scholarships are available. Learn more at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/.

The 509J school district is hosting a Community Engagement Night on Wednesday November 9th. The meeting will be at the Warm Springs K8 with dinner at 5:30 and the meeting to follow from 6-7pm. They will focus on feedback for the District’s Continuous Improvement Plan, the Student Investment Act and Impact Aid Funds. Information about Achievement, Attendance and Graduation Data can be reviewed ahead of time at https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Impact-Aid-22-23-Community-Engagement-Data.pdf.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a Zombie Walk at noon on Halloween. Everyone is welcome to come participate in or out of costume – going around on the Community Center Walking Path.

Recreation is also hosting an Employee Costume Contest and Lunch at noon at the Community Center.

The Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Monday thru Friday 9am – 4pm at the Commodities Warehouse. They do close for lunch during the noon hour.