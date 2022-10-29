KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 30, 2022

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screening is so important. Learn more at the American Cancer Society’s website “Cancer dot org.” (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer/screening-tests-and-early-detection.html)

Everyone should have emergency supplies stored in accessible locations at home, at work, and in vehicles. Having emergency supplies readily available can reduce the impact of an earthquake or other emergency on you and your family. Under-Bed Bags hold shoes, a flashlight, and other items for when an earthquake happens while sleeping. Go-Bags or car kits contain supplies for about 3 days for when evacuation is needed. And be sure to have home or work supplies are for sheltering in place for up to to 2 weeks or for larger groups. You can find a list of what to include online at Earthquake Country dot ORG. https://www.earthquakecountry.org/step3/

Pacific Power customers in Warm Springs can report a street light that is out of service online at the PPL dot com website (https://csapps.pacificpower.net/public/outages-safety/report-streetlight-out ) After you turn in a report they may contact you for more information such as the address closest to the street light and the number on the pole.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue. It will be open tomorrow 9 til 1:00 and 5-8pm.

Warm Springs ECE will have their Lil Pumpkin Parade tomorrow morning at 10 for Trick or Treating.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a Zombie Walk at noon tomorrow. Everyone is welcome to come participate in or out of costume – going around on the Community Center Walking Path.

Recreation is also hosting an Employee Costume Contest at noon tomorrow at the Community Center.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Halloween Carnival toomorrow from 4-6 in front of the Community Center. The theme is a “Hocus Pocus Halloween.” There will also be Booths set up on the Pi-Ume-Sha Field for Trick or Treating. A costume parade will be at 6.

There is a Haunted House at the Old Elementary School from 7 until midnight tonight and again tomorrow night.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is offering Senior Citizen YouTube Exercise Monday, Wednesday and Friday t 10am. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

The “Healing Our Spirits & Lands” Round Dance will be held the evenings of November 4th and 5th at the old elementary school gym. It’s open to all singers and dancers. There will be sack lunches provided, 50/50 and raffle drawings, and concessions available.

On Wednesday November 2nd the Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Project will be testing a Dam Failure Alarm near Indian Park and the re-regulating dam across from the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Office. They plan on doing the test between 8am and 2pm. The test will last 3 to 5 minutes.

COCC is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free community events throughout November. On Tuesdays from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15 from noon to 1 p.m., there is a virtual book discussion of the bestselling novel “There There,” by Tommy Orange. To register and receive the link, email O D I at COCC dot EDU.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District offers No School Day Camps on school closure days including the no school day on Friday November 4th. There is a fee for participation. Learn more at MAC REC District dot com https://www.macrecdistrict.com/

The Madras Veterans Day Parade will be at 2pm on Veterans Day, Friday November 11th at Sahalee Park. If you would like to be in the Veterans Day Parade – contact Davida at the Madras Chamber at 541-475-2350.

The Madras Saturday Market Holiday Bazaar will be held Friday and Saturday December 2nd and 3rd from 10am – 6pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.