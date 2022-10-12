KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 13, 2022

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank is open today and tomorrow from 9am to 4pm, closed from noon to 1 for lunch. It provides food boxes with enough groceries to prepare meals for 5 days to eligible individuals and families.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today from 10am til 1pm at the United Methodist Church, across from St. Charles Hospital.

Election Day is Thursday November 8th. The Madras-Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Candidates event for Jefferson County Commissioner Position 1 on Tuesday October 13th at the Jefferson County Community Center at 860 SW Madison in Madras. . A Meet and Greet will be at 5:30 with the forum beginning at 6pm. The Candidates are Mae Huston and Mark Wunsch.

Madras Volleyball hosts Molalla today – JV & JV2 start at 4:30, varsity at 6. JV & Varsity Girls Soccer have home matches today at 4:00 vs. Gladstone. Cross Country is competing at the Clash in the Cascades in Sisters.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball hosts Trinity Lutheran today at 3:30.

There is no school tomorrow for 509J. Warm Springs Recreation has planned fun activities to keep youth busy. It’s a Fri-Yay Fun event at the Community Center. There is lunch at noon and they’ll have games and activities, and give out pumpkins until 4:00.

Tomorrow is the Warm Springs Free Food Market at 4pm across from the Courthouse on Campus. Anyone can stop by for produce and pantry items, longhouse garbage bags to help with trash and more. This is a free community event and everyone is encouraged to stop by.

Friday night, White Buff varsity football has a game at Baker High School. KWSO will not be traveling to broadcast that game – but we will be back on the air next Friday for Homecoming!

The KWSO Community Advisory Board will be meeting tomorrow at 2pm here at the Warm Springs Media Center. The meeting is open to the public. The annual meeting is an opportunity for input on programming content and service provided by KWSO. If you have any questions please email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

An online Community Yoga Class is being offered this month on Sunday evenings at 7, Friday early mornings at 6 and Saturdays at 11am. You can learn more and register online for these Zoom classes at the Columbia River institute for Indigenous Development website https://www.criid.org/upcoming-classes)

A Timberline Job Fair is set for October 22nd from 10am to 2pm on the 2nd floor of the Wy’east Day Lodge. See all jobs currently open online at www.timberlinelodge.com

Just a reminder that Warm Springs Sanitation is still unable to do their trash routes.

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and appointments can be scheduled by calling 541-553-2610. Any person 12 or older can get the new booster, as long as it’s been at least 2 months since their last COVID vaccine. Tribal offices continue to recommend facemasks however they are no longer required.