KWSO News for Thu., Oct. 13, 2022

Last night Warm Springs Prevention hosted a Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow for families in the community. The event was held in the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. Prevention’s Jaycelene Brisbois emceed. Eagle Thunder and War Face drummed. Prevention distributed toys to young children and the powwow brought people together in a good way.

Last Monday October 3rd Warm Springs Tribal Council approved a motion to authorize up to $450,000 in ARPA funds for General Accounting Assistance for a limited duration contract to assist the finance department in completing work and providing support and expertise that will help to bring the Tribes into compliance with fiscal deadlines and funding requirements.

Last week, Tibal Members should have received, in the mail. a print out of the proposed Tribal Budget for 2023. The proposed budget projects an increase of more than four hundred and 80 thousand dollars ($487,094) from the 2022 budget. Revenue increases are projected from the Timber LLC Enterprise and Power & Water Enterprise. Decreases are expected from Indian Head Casino and Credit Enterprise. The proposed budget is posted at the Tribal Administration Building, Warm Springs Market, the Post Office, Three Warrior’s Market, Simnasho Longhouse and online at the Tribal Member Portal. 092822 Budget Letter to TMs from ST

Warm Springs Fire Management will start their fall burning next week. This is Fall Pile and Prescribed Burning in a number of locations around the reservation including the Northwest part of the reservation as well as in the Metolious Bench, Eyerly & Seekseequa areas. Burning operations are dependent on weather conditions. If you have any questions – you can contact Fire Management. 2022 WS Fire Mgmt Fall Burning Map

The Branch of Public Utilities has put their new septic truck to use. Yesterday the were cleaning out the grease interceptor for High Lookee Lodge. The new septic truck is for cleaning out grease traps and for residential as well as commercial septic tanks.

The new Indian Health Services Director, Roselyn Tso will be in Warm Springs next Tuesday to meet with Tribal Council and take a tour of the Health & Wellness Center and the Warm Springs Community. Tso, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. She began her career with the IHS in 1984 and served in various roles in the IHS Portland Area and the Yakama Service Unit. She also served at IHS headquarters and in the Navajo Area. Tso holds a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies from Marylhurst University in Portland, and a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix in Portland.

In prep sports – the Warm Springs K8 Football team beat Culver yesterday in middle school grid iron action