KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 27, 2022

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group presents a monthly Student Advocacy Class for students and parents to learn how to best advocate within the local school system. The class is 5:30-7pm at the Family Resource Center Library and will be held this evening and again on November 17th. A Meal will be provided. You can learn more by contacting Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

COCC is hosting a virtual information session for its nursing program this Friday at 9am, to include a program overview, structure, length and cost. The sessions are designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number.

Registration is open for a Deer Canning Class for high school students that will be held this Saturday from 9am to 4pm at the agency longhouse. It’s open to the first ten students to sign up. Contact Jillisa Suppah at suppahjillisa@gmail.com.

The Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Monday thru Friday 9am – 4pm at the Commodities Warehouse. They do close for lunch during the noon hour.

Victims of Crime Services in Warm Springs invites the community to join in a walk for domestic violence awareness today starting at 5pm at the VOCS office at 1108 Wasco Street. There will also be food and other activities.

Madras White Buff varsity football travels to Prineville tomorrow to take on Crook County. Listen to the game live on KWSO with coverage beginning just before the 7pm kickoff.

On Wednesday November 2nd the Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Project will be testing a Dam Failure Alarm near Indian Park and the re-regulating dam across from the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Office. They plan on doing the test between 8am and 2pm. The test will last 3 to 5 minutes.

Jefferson County School District 509-J is hosting a Student Success Act Community Engagement Session on November 9th at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy cafeteria. The District will present data and gather feedback. Families and community members are invited. Dinner will be served starting at 5:30 and the meeting is from 6-7:00. You can view the data ahead of time on the 509-J website.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screening is so important. Learn more at the American Cancer Society’s website https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer/screening-tests-and-early-detection.html.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District has registration open now until December 2nd for Youth Basketball for Pre-K thru 6th grade youth. There is a fee to participate. Season dates are January 3rd thru February 18th. Learn more at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/.

Warm Springs Recreation’s invites people to participate in their Trick or Treat event on Halloween. The event is from 4-6pm and they’re awarding prizes for best decorations following the theme “A Hocus Pocus Halloween.” Booths can be set up on the Pi-Ume-Sha Field for handing out treats. For more information and to sign up call 541-553-3243.