KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 6, 2022

It’s district budget meetings this month for Reservation Voting Districts. The Agency District meeting is Monday October 17th at the Agency Longhouse. The Seekseequa District meeting is Tuesday October 18th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. The Simnasho District will meet Wednesday October 19th at the Simnasho Longhouse. For all meetings – dinner will be at 6 with the meeting to follow at 7pm.

Paving work will continue today in the Highway 3 area starting at 8:30am. Motorists should slow down in the area and watch for flaggers and a pilot car. Friday they will be working near Sunnyside.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank is open today and tomorrow from 9am to 4pm, closed from noon to 1 for lunch. It provides food boxes with enough groceries to prepare meals for 5 days to eligible individuals and families.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today from 10am til 1pm at the United Methodist Church, across from St. Charles Hospital.

The Warm Springs Willow Summit Timber Sale Tour this Friday has been postponed. The Timber Committee will announce when a new date is decided on.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball hosts Crook County Middle School today at 3:30. Cross Country will be at the Elton Invitational in Bend at 4:00 today.

BendFilm will be showing three episodes of Reservation Dogs at the Madras Performing Arts Center tomorrow as part of this year’s BendFilm Festival. The Reservation Dogs presentation will be attended by Actors Gary Farmer and Tatanka Means, both who appear in the show. For schedule and ticket information, visit https://bendfilmfestival2022.eventive.org/schedule/631a1c63e14ab7004c874a64. Earlier in the day the actors will be doing presentations at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy along with local film makers LaRonn Katchia and Bruitis Baez.

Art Adventure Gallery will hold the opening reception for the Jana Charl solo exhibition “Death of Summer, Birth of Fall” this evening from 5:30 – 7pm. The gallery is located on 5th Street in downtown Madras.

Warm Springs prevention is hosting an “Indigenous People’s Day Powwow” next Monday which is Indigenous Peoples Day. It’s an evening of powwow & social dancing with dinner at 5:30 and the powwow starting at 6 – all at the Old Elementary School Gym. All drums, dancers, and spectators are invited. If you are sick – please stay home. This is an alcohol, drug and commercial tobacco free event to celebrate indigenous heritage and the traditional way of life we carry on.

COCC will hold community events at the Bend campus to honor and celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, on Monday, October 10th. There is a bead-making workshop from 2-4 p.m. in Wille Hall. Space is limited; RSVP by emailing cwalker2@cocc.edu. A screening and discussion of the documentary film “We Will Stand Up,” will be from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Hitchcock Auditorium. The film follows the family of a young Cree man fatally shot in 2016 in a Saskatchewan farmyard, as they seek justice from Canada’s legal system. Both events are free and open to the public.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: A U.S. citizen; A resident of Oregon; At least 16 years old; If you are not yet 18 years of age, you will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday.​​ Register to vote online or check your registration information online at https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.