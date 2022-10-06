KWSO News for Thu., Oct. 6, 2022

For users of the Agency Water System – there has been a noticeable swampy smell and odor to water in recent weeks. The Water Treatment Plany reports that an upgrade to the river intake and holding pit likely caused sediment and algae to be stirred up, resulting in the odor issue. The Water Treatment Plant says water is being treated for consumption as usual and in addition, is being treated with Power Activated Carbon (PAC) to get rid of the taste and odor. There is no quick fix and so expect this treatment regimen to take some time. There are no health concerns however the folks in the Branch of Public Utilities recognize that the odor is unpleasant and continue to work to remedy the situation.

The Central Oregon USDA Farm Services Agency is hosting a Non-Insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) information meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. on October 19 at the Redmond USDA Service Center conference room, located at 625 SE Salmon Ave., Redmond. Presentations will include NAP program information such as sign-up deadline for hay and grazing crops (November 30); coverage options, eligible crops, filing acreage reports, filing losses, submitting production and applying for payments. For more information call Lissa Biehn at 541-298-8559 ext. 110. Or email: lissa.biehn@usda.gov

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends masking in all health care facilities. But the rules in Oregon won’t change. OPB’s Alex Hasenstab reports that top health officials now say facilities in areas without high transmission — can decide for themselves whether to require doctors, patients, and visitors – to wear masks.. More than half of Oregon counties fall into the “high transmission” category including Multnomah. But 16 counties are currently below that threshold Despite this — the Oregon Health Authority announced masking will remain in effect in Oregon health care facilities through the respiratory virus season. O-H-A says models show COVID-19 infections may rise in November. Hospitals throughout the state are also at or near capacity — and there’s a shortage of health care workers. That’s led some to be cautious — regardless of state rules. PeaceHealth, for example, will require masks in all common spaces at their campuses in both Oregon and Washington.

In Warm Springs Tribal Offices are now only recommending the wearing of facemasks but not requiring them. Community Health’s Katie Russell says they are still seeing a lot of household spread and asks everyone to please be careful as you are going about your business or visiting others. Something you can do to protect yourself and others is to be vaccinated. Anyone who is12 or older is eligible for bivalent booster. You can call for an appointment at 541-553-2610. And you can also get a flu shot. The clinic does now have seasonal flu vaccine and you can call for an appointment for that too.

Senator Ron Wyden is in Warm Springs this afternoon to visit some of the Warm Springs Tribes Human Services Programs. He will stop in at the new Native youth Help line office in the old Warm Springs Elementary School, learn about the Homeless Shelter and independent Living program, and learn about partnerships and that have and continue to support Warm Springs in Emergencies and through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Wyden has served Oregon in the US Senate since 1996. He faces challengers Jo Rae Perkins, Dan Pulju & Chris Henry in the November 8th election. Last night there was an information session offered by the Madras Jefferson County Chamber on the Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District Levy that’s being voted on in the next election. There will be a Madrsr Mayor Forum next Monday (10/10/22) at 5:30 at the Madras Performing Arts Center na d Jefferson County Commissioner Forum next Thursday (10/13/22) at the Jefferson County Community Center at 5:30. You can learn more at the Madras Chamber Facebook page.

Tonight is the opening of the 2022 BendFilm Festival. The 19th annual Festival is a combination of in-person and virtual film screenings, filmmaker discussions, mentor sessions, festival honorees, awards and more. The opening night reception is at 8 tonight in Bend. Tomorrow in Madras at the Performing Arts Center there will be a screening of 3 episodes of Reservation Dogs followed by a comedy show by Tatanka Means. Means and Gary Farmer will be at the event – both appear in the Reservation Dogs episodes that will be shown.

In local prep sports the Warm Springs K8 Eagles football team traveled to Lapine yesterday and came away with a 12 all tie against LaPine Middle School. The game was played at LaPine high School. For Madras White Buffalo Football – there is a Saturday game on their schedule this week. They will host La Grande Saturday at 5 at Stampede Stadium.