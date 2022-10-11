KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 12, 2022

There No Trash Pick Up Yet

Not all phones are working at Tribal Offices

The new COVID-19 vaccine booster is available at the Health & Wellness Center. You can call 541-553-2610 for an appointment.

The Native American Program Legal Air Services of Oregon is at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office today for a Pop-Up Clinic between 9am and 2pm. Walk Ins are welcome but you can also call for an appointment at 1-800-546-0534 or email WILLS at L A S Oregon dot ORG. wills@lasoregon.org

Senior Meal is today with Baked Salmon on the menu. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet today during lunch from 12 to 12:30 in Mr. Jones’ Class.

Warm Springs K-8 Football has a game at Culver High School today at 5:15

The Halloween Prevention-Fest is today from noon to 6pm with a pumpkin giveaway, caramel apples, hot dog feed and games. It’s will be held on the law area by the old elementary.

Following Prevention-Fest it’s the rescheduled Indigenous People’s Day Powwow at 6pm at the old Elementary School Gym.

Election Day is Thursday November 8th. The Madras-Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Candidates event for Jefferson County Commissioner Position 1 on tomorrow at the Jefferson County Community Center at 860 SW Madison in Madras. . A Meet and Greet will be at 5:30 with the forum beginning at 6pm. The Candidates are Mae Huston and Mark Wunsch.

The Registration Deadline for the Tuesday November 8th Election is next Tuesday October 18th. Register to vote online or check your registration information online at the Oregon Secretary of State Website https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en

Youth are invited to the Fri-Yay Fun event this Friday – a no school day – at the Community Center. There is lunch at noon and they’ll have games and activities, and give out pumpkins until 4:00.

This Friday is the Warm Springs Free Food Market at 4pm across from the Courthouse on Campus. Anyone can stop by for produce and pantry items and more. This is a free community event and everyone is encouraged to stop by.

The Museum at Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit will be on display November 15th thru February 11th in the changing exhibits gallery. The deadline for adult entries is this Saturday. Contact the Museum for more details. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm. Their website is museum at warm springs dot org.

The 54th Annual Cowdeo is this Saturday starting at 10am at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. You can learn more and register online at www.cowdeo.com.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding their Annual Meeting and Election for their Board of Directors next Tuesday at 6pm. Background checks are required for anyone to serve on the board. The positions are: President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agent, Safety Officer, Umpire-In-Chief, League Information Officer, Coaching Coordinator, Sponsor Fundraising Manager, Concession Manager. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Edmund Francis @ 541-325-3856.