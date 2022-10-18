KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 19, 2022

Wednesday Senior Meal is today with pork chops on the menu. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

The Simnasho District Budget meeting is tonight at the Simnasho Longhouse. Dinner is at 6:00, the meeting at 7.

Warm Springs K-8 Football has game vs. JCMS today. The game will be at Madras High School at 7pm. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the game!

Madras Cross Country runners will compete at the La Pine Invitational today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 1pm at the United Methodist Church, 49 NE 12th Street.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank is open today through Friday from 9am to 4pm, closed from noon to 1 for lunch. It provides food boxes with enough groceries to prepare meals for 5 days to eligible individuals and families. Food boxes are available every 30 days.

A Youth Boy’s Big Drum Series will begin today and be held on Wednesdays for 5 weeks. Dinner is provided at 5:45 and the drum session is from 6:15-7:30 at the Youth Center gym. Boys ages 10 and older can learn about proper drum etiquette, taking care yourself, the drum, and learning a song.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screening is so important. Learn more at the American Cancer Society’s website.

A Timberline Job Fair is this Saturday from 10am to 2pm on the 2nd floor of the Wy’east Day Lodge. Folks can meet and interview with managers for inside, outside and on-snow positions in various locations. See all available jobs ONLINE.

The Culture & Heritage Department is having a class on making moccasins this and next Thursday (October 20th and 27th) from 5-7pm at their building in the old boys’ dorm. The class is limited to ten adults and you will need to bring your own materials. Sign up at the Culture & Heritage office.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group presents a monthly Student Advocacy Class for students and parents to learn how to best advocate within the local school system. The class is 5:30-7pm at the Family Resource Center Library and will be held Thursday October 27th and November 17th. A Meal will be provided. You can learn more by contacting Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Warm Springs Recreation’s invites people to participate in their Trick or Treat event on Halloween. The event is from 4-6pm and they’re awarding prizes for best decorations following the theme “A Hocus Pocus Halloween.” Booths can be set up on the Pi-Ume-Sha Field for handing out treats. For more information and to sign up call 541-553-3243.