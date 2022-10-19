KWSO News for Wed., Oct. 19, 2022

Warm Springs has been without regular trash service for several weeks. Public Utilities General Manager Chico Holliday says he’s finalized a contract with a company out of Redmond for maintenance and repairs on three trucks. “So those are being evaluated right now for repairs, maintenance, oil changes make sure they’re ODOT compliant. So we’re looking at possibly another week or two before we get those trucks back on the road. We have another sanitation truck that was just built last year and so that was paid through EPA General Assistance Program, a gap funding. So right now we’re in the final stages of that for delivery. Just pending payment from the tribes. Then we can go down there, pick that vehicle up and then get that one on its way here and get sanitation routes started again.” Once trash pickup is ready to resume, the community will be notified.

The city of Bend is planning another removal of a homeless encampment next week, following a high number of complaints from nearby homeowners and businesses. Joni Auden Land reports. “City Manager Eric King says the encampment on 2nd Street in Bend is a public safety hazard and needs to be removed. He says the city has struggled to manage the large amount of garbage and emergency calls stemming from the site. Rena, who declined to give her last name, lives in a tent on 2nd Street and says she has nowhere to go once police remove her and her belongings. Rena: “I think it’s wrong. I think that we shouldn’t be on a time limit on being able to have a place to put our heads. That’s just going to, I think it makes it worse for the city.” It will be the third homeless camp removed by the city in the past two years. The sweep comes as Bend City councilors debate new camping regulations – and the need for more shelter space as more people are experiencing homelessness. Joni Auden Land reporting”

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball team hosted Elton Gregory Middle School yesterday and Coach Jenny Dresselhaus reported that the B team split their match, winning one and losing one, while the other teams lost their matches. The girls had some impressive kills and rallies but struggled to stop some of the servers from Elton Gregory. The Lady Eagles will have their last home game tomorrow as they host JCMS, matches start at 3:30pm. Their last game of the season will be on Wednesday October 26th as they travel over to Sunriver to take on 3 Rivers Middle school. Eagles Cross Country was at the Obsidian Invitational yesterday in Redmond. The 6th grade boys were led by River Edwards and Michael Wallulatum who finished in the top 10, Kenyon Kalama and Dom Spino also competed. The 6th Grade girls were led by Nizhoni Yallup, AnnaBelle Yahtin and Rosetta Berry who finished 9th, 10th and 11th. Ovienda Bisland and Sahara Circle also competed. 7th Grade boys were led by Jesiah Johnson who finished in 5th and Anthony Caldera in 12th. Journey Hurtado competed for the 7th Grade Girls. 8th Grade boys were led by Julian Stwyer who finished in 9th, Dennis White, Harlan Waheneka, Liam Circle and Amare Brunoe also competed. Ciara Wolfe finished in 9th for the 8th grade girls. Next up for Eagle Runners is Districts on Friday October 28th at Juniper Hills Park. Warm Springs K-8 Football is in action today as they take on Jefferson County Middle School tonight at the Madras High School with Kickoff at 7pm. Jefferson County is trying to give the Eagles their first loss of the season, but the Eagles hope to keep their undefeated season going strong. If you are unable to make the game in person, you can catch the LIVE action on KWSO. The Madras High School Buff Boys Soccer traveled over to The Dalles yesterday, but the games ended up as a forfeit and loss for The Dalles as Referees for the games were not provided by the home team. Next up for Buff Boys Soccer, they will host Molalla tomorrow with Varsity kicking off at 4pm and JV starting at 5:30pm. Lady Buffs Soccer hosted The Dalles yesterday and fell short with a loss 6-0. Next up for the Lady Buffs is a trip to Molalla tomorrow with JV starting at 4pm and Varsity starting at 6pm. White Buffalo Cross Country is at the La Pine Invitational today, their last meet before the Tri-Valley Championship on Wednesday October 26th in Estacada.

