KWSO News for Mon., Oct. 3, 2022

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. Tumwata Village reflects the Tribe’s longstanding connection to the area. As reported by Canbyfirst.com, the tribe which closed on the property in August 2019, has also launched Tumwatavillage.org to share more about the vision for the site, development plans, ongoing progress and how they can help support the restoration efforts. The Tribe’s connection to the falls goes back to the days of their earliest ancestors who lived at the falls and used the area to hunt and fish for subsistence and ceremonially. Tribal officials say that in the coming years, there will be further demolition, as well as environmental restoration, improved public access and mixed-use development that will visually and physically connect to the restored landscape.

The pandemic caused historically high demands for food assistance in Oregon. While those needs have dropped slightly this year, they still remain relatively high. [[OPB’s]] April Ehrlich reports. “The Oregon Food Bank estimates this year, 1-and-a-half million Oregonians will seek food assistance. That’s a slight decrease from the start of the pandemic but it’s almost 2 times what needs were in 20-19. Oregon Food Bank C-E-O Susannah Morgan says there’s hope — as the Biden Administration enacts its plan to end hunger in the U-S by 20-30. MORGAN: I have a lot of optimism that we can put the spotlight on public policy that will really make a difference and help us set a new path for the next half a century. The plan aims to use 8-billion-dollars in public- and private-sector funds to expand food stamps and provide medical coverage for nutrition counseling.”

The four Lower Snake River dams in southeastern Washington have to go. That’s according to the federal agency in charge of managing salmon recovery. According to the final report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, removing the dams is one of the best chances for salmon recovery. Rob Masonis [MUH-sawn-iss] is with the Trout Unlimited, which advocates removing the four Lower Snake River dams. “Dam removal is the foundation upon which other recovery measures can be added.” Other recovery efforts include habitat and estuary restoration, predator management, and reintroducing salmon above Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee dams. But, Republican Representative Dan Newhouse, who opposes dam removal, says the region can’t produce clean energy without the Lower Snake River dams.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School White Buffalo Football team took the field on Friday night in Pendleton taking on the Buckaroos in League action. After trying to keep the game close early in the game at 14-6 in the 2nd Quarter, Pendleton/Nixyaawii took over and went in to halftime with a 35-6 lead. Madras came back out after halftime and tried to make things happen in their favor, but the Buckaroos proved to be too much for the White Buffaloes as they cruised to a 49-12 victory and extended their record to 4-1. The Buffs drop down to 3-2 on the season and will host La Grande this upcoming Saturday October 8th. La Grande is coming off of a win against Baker 55-21 and also holds a 3-2 record on the season. Kickoff on Saturday is at 5pm. JV Football is in action today hosting Pendleton/Nixyaawii JV, kickoff is at 5:30pm. This past Saturday, Madras Cross Country was at the Oxford Classic in Bend. On the boy’s side, Isaiah Wapsheli led the Buff Boys, coming in with a time of 18mins 17.4secs. Deklyn Parton and Sean Deller finished in over 21mins, Jayden Esquiro finished in over 22 mins and Derrion Williams finished in over 25mins for the Buff Boys. Lady Buff runners were led by Hannah MacDuffee who finished in over 22mins. Emily Picard finished in over 22mins, Talise Wapsheli finished in over 24mins and Kahmussa Green finished in over 25mins. Also on Saturday, Lady Buffs Volleyball was in Junction City for the Junction City Tournament. Madras went 0-2 in pool play with losses to Junction City and Siuslaw, but the Lady Buffs went 1-1 in Bracket play as they defeated De La Salle North Christian and then losing to Gladstone. Lady Buffs Volleyball is in action today as they host Estacada with JV1 & JV2 starting at 4:30pm and the Varsity squad starting at 6pm.

