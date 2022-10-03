KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 4, 2022

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are Department Quarterly Updates from: Public Safety with Nancy Seyler; Human resources with William Sam; Governmental Affairs with Raymond Tsumpti St.; Finance with Isaac George and Leslie Cochran; Administrative Services with Bobby Brunoe; Education with Valerie Switzler; Health & Human Services with Caroline Cruz; Natural Resources with Austin Smith Jr.; Tribal Court with Gayleen Adams; Veterans Service Officer with Rain Circle; Purchasing with Libby Chase; Public Utilities with Chico Holliday; & the TERO Program with Wendell Jim.

Thrive Central Oregon is a resource for anyone with housing and financial insecurity – connecting families and individuals to the resources they need to thrive. You can learn more by stopping in t Neighbor Impact in Madras on Tuesdays between 9 and 3.

Tuesday Senior Meal is today with Beef Stew, Pilot Bread and Canned Fruit. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery or pick up.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Deschutes Land Trust will be giving out free native milkweed plants at Warm Springs Market today starting at 11:30. These plants provide great habitat for Monarch Butterflies.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open today from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

In Prep Sports: Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball play at JCMS today at 4:00. At Madras High School today Girls Soccer hosts Crook County – both JV & Varsity play at 4:00. JV & Varsity boys soccer play at Crook County High School in Prineville at 3 & 4:30.

The Harlem Wizards vs. the Hooping Eagles fundraising event at Madras High School this evening. Doors will open at 6pm and the event is from 7-9. Proceeds benefit the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Tickets are available at the door and online.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers Home Skills training on Wednesday mornings at 10:45. They host an AA meeting Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

Sanitation reports they are unable to do trash pick up until their two garbage trucks are repaired. Residents can take their trash to the Dry Creek Land Fill. Please consider assisting elders or others who need assistance to have their trash taken to the landfill. There is no estimate for when repairs will be completed

The Branch of Public Utilities reminds Warm Springs residents that it is still wise to conserve water although there is no current crisis. Ongoing repairs and replacements to the water infrastructure have been taking place however the system continues to need more work. Much of what has already been accomplished has helped to avoid outages of late – however we all should continue to do our part to think about water conservation.

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and appointments can be scheduled by calling 541-553-2610. Any person 12 or older can get the new booster, as long as it’s been at least 2 months since their last COVID vaccine.

The Warm Springs Timber Committee invites folks on the Willow Summit Timber Sale Tour this Friday from 9am – 3pm. Transportation is available with drinks and food provided. They will leave the Admin Building at 9am on October 7th.

BendFilm is showing 3 episodes of Reservation Dogs at the Madras Performing Arts Center this Friday as part of this year’s Festival. Actors Gary Farmer and Tatanka Means will be at the PAC for the showing. You can learn more and get tickets in advance at BendFilm dot com.

Warm Springs prevention presents “Indigenous People’s Day Powwow” – an evening of powwow & social dancing next Monday October 10th – Indigenous People’s Day. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the powwow will follow at 6 at the Old Elementary Gym.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a “Hocus Pocus Halloween” on Halloween from 4 until 6pm in the Community Center Courtyard. There will be an Adult and Youth Costume Contests and the Trunk or Treat will also be 4-6 in back of the Community Center.

Art Adventure Gallery is doing a Jack-o-Lantern Competition. Carve, paint or decorate a real pumpkin and drop off your entry either October 21st or 22nd between noon and 4pm at Art Adventure Gallery on 5th Street in Madras. Voting categories are for ages 12 and under, 13 and up, downtown business and design inspired by Madras. Winners will be determined by “people’s choice” at the Madras Halloween Night Market on Saturday, October 22nd.