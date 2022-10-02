KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 3, 2022

It’s Late Start Monday for Jefferson County 509J Schools. That means school starts 90 minutes later than usual and buses are running 90 minutes later than usual. At the Warm Springs K8 – school starts at 9:30 on Mondays and at 8am Tuesday through Friday.

Today in Madras White Buffalo Sports – Volleyball hosts Estacada, JV & JV 2 play at 4:30 and varsity at 6:00; JV Football hosts Pendleton/Nixyaawii at 5:30.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 1pm and 5-8pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every other Monday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents work together to find solutions to empower and encourage youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan. The next meetings are today.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers a Potluck Devotion Tuesdays at noon and a Video Bible Study Tuesday evenings at 6:30. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

Western Monarch Butterflies are native to Central Oregon but are struggling to survive. Native milkweed is a plant that can be used to create a butterfly garden. The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Deschutes Land Trust will be giving out free native milkweed plants at Warm Springs Market tomorrow starting at 11:30pm.

The Harlem Wizards will play the Hooping Eagles, a team of 509-J teachers and principals, in a fundraising event at Madras High School tomorrow. Doors will open at 6pm and the event is from 7-9. Proceeds benefit the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. You can purchase tickets online or at the door.

The KWSO Community Advisory Board will be meeting on Friday October 14th at 2pm at the Warm Springs Media Center. The meeting is open to the public. The annual meeting is an opportunity for input on programming content and service provided by KWSO. If you have any questions please email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus. Warm Springs Behavioral Health reports that their phones continue to be unreliable but sometimes work. To contact them you can try the office line at 541-553-3205 and if that doesn’t work – try the office cell phone at 541-675-5481.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. If you want to see your voter registration information or if you moved and need to update your address, or if you have had a name change – you can check the Oregon Secretary of State Website

COCC will hold community events at the Bend campus to honor and celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, on Monday, October 10th. There is a bead-making workshop from 2-4 p.m. in Wille Hall. Space is limited; RSVP by emailing cwalker2@cocc.edu. A screening and discussion of the documentary film “We Will Stand Up,” will be from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Hitchcock Auditorium. The film follows the family of a young Cree man fatally shot in 2016 in a Saskatchewan farmyard, as they seek justice from Canada’s legal system. Both events are free and open to the public.