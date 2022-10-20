KWSO News for Thu., Oct. 20, 2022

The Agency District will meet this evening at 7 at the Agency Longhouse to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship. Autwai JR Smith was the chief until his death recently. He had served since 2012. From 2010 to 2012, the Wasco Chieftainship was vacant, as the Wasco People determined how best to proceed in choosing a chief. In the Election held in 2012 Names on the ballot were Alfred Smith Jr., George Clements Sr, Derek Tasympt, John Katchia and Garland Brunoe. Smith was chosen chief. That followed the passing of atwai Chief Nelson Wallulatum, who had served for 50 years. In the Election held in 1959 Names of the ballot were Nelson Wallulatum, Avex Miller, Walter Miller, Floyd Miller, and William McCorkle. Wallulatum was chosen chief. George Meachem Sr was the first Wasco chief following the formation of the Tribal Government after the creation of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Constitution and Bylaws. He died in 1942 and for a period of time there was no designated Wasco Chief. Joe McCorkle became the next Wasco Chief in 1953. The Agency District Tribal Council Representatives called for a meeting tonight to begin the discussion of how to proceed with choosing the next Wasco Chief.

After being closed for more than a year, the Senior Wellness Center in Warm Springs is close to being ready to reopen, although an exact date has yet to be set. The Program has been operating out of the Family Resource center while the Senior Wellness Center has been closed due to a vandalism incident that resulted in extensive flood damage. As reported by the Spilya Taimu, the repair work at the center has been delayed due to working through the insurance process as well as the COVID Pandemic. With the reopening coming soon, the Senior Program is looking to fill some vacant positions including cook, community health representative and driver.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Football team was in action yesterday as they faced Jefferson County Middle School 8th Grade team. The game was a hard fought battle with the Buffs going into halftime with a 26-14 halftime lead. The Buffs were lead by strong running from Jeremiah Alire, holding on to their lead all the way up to 4th Quarter. Running and passing from Eagles Quarterbacks Dre Plazola and Kiellen Allen kept them close and eventually got them the lead late in the 4th Quarter. Jefferson County runner Alire sustained an injury in the 4th quarter and the Buff offense couldn’t get a first down on their last possession of the game, opting to punt the ball on 4th and 5. The Eagles still had over 2 minutes to close out the game while Jefferson county had 1 time out. The Eagles ran the ball a few times, gained a first down and then ran the clock out to secure their victory 36-34 over the Buffs to remain undefeated on the season. Next up for the Eagles is a trip to Sisters on Wednesday October 26th, making it their last game where they hope to finish undefeated on the season. The Eagles played Sisters in their first game and came out of that game with a 36-14 victory. Kickoff for that game is 7pm. Lady Eagles Volleyball hosts their final home game of the season today as Jefferson County comes over, matches start at 3:30pm. Madras High School Buff Boys Soccer is hosting Molalla today with Varsity getting underway at 4pm and JV starting at 5:30pm. With the forfeit of The Dalles football team for tomorrow’s game, the Buff Boys soccer team will play The Dalles, which was rescheduled from Tuesday in the contest that originally had been thought to have been a forfeit. Buff Boys Soccer is now on the schedule for Friday night under the lights and will be broadcast LIVE here on KWSO. Lady Buffs Soccer is on the road to Molalla today in league action. Both JV and Varsity teams will get underway at 6pm.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: