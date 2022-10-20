KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 21, 2022

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screening is so important. Learn more at the American Cancer Society’s website.

Updated COVID vaccines offer you the only targeted protection you can get against the Omicron strain out there now. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center to make an appointment at 541-553-2610.

Warm Springs Sanitation expects their garbage trucks to be back in service in the next week or two. Folks can take trash to the Dry Creek Landfill in the meantime. If you are able – please help elders and anyone who needs assistance in managing their trash.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank is open today 9am to 4pm. It’s closed from noon til 1 for lunch.

Friday Senior Meal is today with Three Bean Chili on the menu. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

It is homecoming tonight at Madras High School – but The Dalles football team has forfeited the game to the Buffs and so in its place so homecoming can go on – Madras Boys Soccer will host The Dalles. Game time is at 7:00 and KWSO will have a live broadcast.

Art Adventure Gallery is doing a Jack-o-Lantern Competition. Carve, paint or decorate a real pumpkin and drop off your entry either today or tomorrow. Winners will be voted on tomorrow at the Madras Halloween Night Market.

A Timberline Job Fair is set for tomorrow from 10am to 2pm on the 2nd floor of the Wy’east Day Lodge. See all jobs currently open online at www.timberlinelodge.com.

Trees that were removed at the Kah-Nee-Ta Village are available to interested Tribal Members. They are located on the north side of the Village parking lot next to the horse corral. The trees can be cut for firewood or other use and are available now. You do need to transport it yourself.

The Museum at Warm Springs will be closed next week and will reopen on Tuesday November 1st. Their regular hours are Tuesday thru Saturday 9am – 5pm (closed for lunch from noon – 1pm). The Museum is not open Sunday and Monday. Learn more about how you can support Museum operations at their website.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the 2022 Great Pumpkin Party Virtual Contest where you create your own jack-o-lantern and post a picture of it on Facebook with hashtag “#GreatPumpkinParty2022” Pictures can be submitted from now thru the 26th.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a Zombie Walk at noon on Halloween. Everyone is welcome to come participate in or out of costume – going around on the Community Center Walking Path.