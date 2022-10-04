KWSO News for Tue., Oct. 4, 2022

Warm Springs Tribal Council adopted a new COVID-19 Protocol yesterday to no longer require facemasks in Tribal buildings but rather ‘ recommend” them. Anyone with health concerns are encouraged to mask up. If you feel sick – you should stay home. The COVID-19 local response team also reminds everyone in the community that the new COVID-19 Booster is now available as is the seasonal Flu Vaccine. They encourage folks to call to schedule an appointment for both and are planning to offer vaccination at a community event, in the near future, to make it easier for everyone to protect their health.

Tribal Council approved their October Agenda yesterday. There will be Quarterly Updates given today with Enterprise updates next Monday. Tribal Council also set the dates for the Reservation’s 3 voting districts for the purpose of membership having the opportunity to give input on the proposed 2023 Tribal Budget. The Warm Springs Agency Voting District budget meeting is Monday October 17th at the Agency Longhouse. The Seekseequa Voting District budget meeting is Tuesday October 18th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. The Simnasho Voting District budget meeting is Wednesday October 19th at the Simnasho Longhouse. For all meetings – dinner will be at 6 with the meeting to follow at 7pm.

Actress, model and activist, Sacheen LittleFeather, who made headlines for calling attention to discrimination and injustice against American Indians by publicly rejecting Marlon Brando’s Oscar for his role in “The Godfather” onstage at the Academy Awards has died. Of White Mountain Apache and Yaqui heritage on her father’s side, Sacheen Cruz Littlefeather appeared at the Academy Awards on behalf of Marlon Brando on March 27, 1973 and read a statement to protest Hollywood’s portrayal and mistreatment of American Indians. She addressed offensive cliches of American Indians perpetuated on film and television and drew attention to recent happenings at Wounded Knee. She created one of the most poignant and historic moments in Oscar history that was met with both booing and applause in front of a live audience and an estimated 85 million television viewers.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball is in action today as they travel over to Madras to take on the JCMS, match starts at 4pm. The Madras High School Lady Buffs Volleyball was in action yesterday, the Varsity Squad fell to Estacada 3 matches to 1. JV1 won their match against Estacada 27-25 and 25-14. JV Football hosted Pendleton/Nixyaawii yesterday and fell to the JV Buckaroos 48-0. The Buff Boys Soccer is in action today as they travel to Prineville to take on Crook County. JV gets started at 3pm, while Varsity will kick off at 4:30pm. Lady Buffs Soccer is hosting Crook County today with both JV and Varsity getting started at 4pm.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: