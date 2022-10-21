Warm Springs Recreation Halloween

Warm Springs Recreation presents “A Hocus Pocus Halloween” in the Community Center courtyard from 4-6pm on October 31st. They’ll have costume contests for adults and youth. (Adult categories are best witch, spookiest zombie, best homemade, biggest sports fan and best ghost. Kids’ categories are best lil’ witch, super hero, best kitten, lil’ zombie and best homemade.) A costume parade will go at 6:00 in the courtyard. Trick or treating will take place with booths set up from 4-6 in the Pi-Ume-Sha Fields behind the community center as well.

