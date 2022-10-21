KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 21, 2022

It’s homecoming at Madras High school today with activities planned all day and the Homecoming Dance scheduled for tomorrow. A wrinkle this year – is that there won’t be a football game, as The Dalles forfeited, but instead Boys Soccer will take the field. Madras Soccer is ranked 4th in the state and was already scheduled to play the Dalles on Saturday. So it’s Homecoming as usual, just soccer instead of football. They will introduce the distinguished alumni and senior cross country and band before the game. The homecoming coronation will be at halftime. The Homecoming Parade is at noon with an assembly at 1:00pm in the stadium.

This years Distinguished Alumni include Janet Cowden Brown from the class of 1975. Brown has been a Madras City Councilor (at age 20) she also served as a Jefferson County Commissioner, her work resume includes time spent working for Senator Ron Wyden, Governor Ted Kulongoski and she also worked for Economic Development for Central Oregon.

Doug Buettner, class of 1984 is an astronautical engineer who worked for a time with NASA. He got his bachelors and Masters degrees in physics from Oregon State University and a doctorate in astronautical engineering from the University of Southern California. He now works for The Aerospace Corporation, a nonprofit that supports the US Space Force to build national defense satellites and rockets. He also is teaching Space Mission Engineering at the University of Utah as an adjunct professor.

Molly Fuentes from the class of 1999 is a rehabilitation doctor and scholar at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Her focus is research and clinical study of around the intersection of culture and disabilities. Fuentes grew up in Warm Springs.

Central Oregon Community College will commemorate Native American Heritage Month with free community events throughout November. Programming will include a three-part virtual book conversation of the novel “There There” by Tommy Orange, free tickets to The Museum at Warm Springs, and in-person, powwow-dance-influenced yoga sessions at the Bend and Madras campuses. Visit cocc.edu to learn more.

Jefferson County School District 509-J has announced a Student Success Act Community Engagement Session that will be held at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy cafeteria on Thursday next week at 5:30. The District will present data and gather feedback from families and community members. You can view the data ahead of time on the School District website.

Searching where salmon lay eggs is getting a boost from some eyes in the sky. Researchers are testing drones to survey for salmon nests. Courtney Flatt reports that “Traditionally, surveying salmon redds meant walking for miles or floating in a boat, peering through the water for mounds of large gravel where female salmon buried their eggs. Now, there’s a way to enhance those types of surveys. In a recent study, Washington State University doctoral candidate Danny Auerbach [HOUR-back] used drones to count salmon nests, known as redds, on parts of the Wenatchee River. Auerbach: “On a perfect day, you can see things just as well through the water as you can on land.” He says cloudy weather sometimes created a challenge for the drones to take pictures of the redds. People who looked the photos to count the reds found varying numbers. But Auerbach [HOUR-back] says he thinks drones could help fisheries managers. A spokesperson for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the department would consider using drones to monitor fisheries work in the future. The department already uses drones for other wildlife monitoring and habitat restoration.”

In a letter published this week in the Spilyay Tymoo – Fences for Fido updates the community about their pet food bank. The organization is an all-volunteer nonprofit, that transports and distributes over 10,000 pounds of dog food and 1,500 pounds of cat food, serving more than 300 families monthly. Last month – they ran out of food and have to suspend the service. They are reorganizing and will hopefully be back after the first of the new year. They are working on plans for two more spay and neuter clinics in the near future and so folks can keep an eye out for that information.

Medicare – Part C open season enrollment for the Medicare Advantage Plan is from now through December 7th, for changes in 2023. This has nothing to do with Medicare Parts A and B. This is Part C only, to apply or change whatever plan you decide to choose. This is an individual choice if you are satisfied with your current Part C plan you do nothing. Otherwise you can change to a different plan. You will receive letters in the mail, see advertisements on television, or even receive phone calls regarding plans that will suit you, supposedly. Some plans are Humania, Cigna, Aetna, United Healthcare, and PacificSource just to name a few. If you are on OHP-Oregon Health Plan you do nothing. The other open season is different this is when applying for Parts A and B Hospital and Medical coverages for those turning 65 and older. Do not confuse the two. If you have questions you can contact Warm Springs Managed Care.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon – showers likely later today with a high of just 66 degrees. Showers and gusty winds possible tonight. Partly Sunny and breezy tomorrow. Mostly Sunny Sunday. Cooler temperatures this weekend with day time highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.