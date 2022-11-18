KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 19, 2022

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has lifted the boil water notice for the Warm Springs Agency Water System.

A memorial for Deirdre Queahpama is this morning at 9 at the Simnasho Longhouse. Drummers are requested for the services.

The Culture & Heritage Department is offering cultural project classes for youth on Monday and Tuesday next week from 1-5pm at their building in the old boys’ dorm. All material will be provided and space is limited. Reserve a spot by signing up at the Culture and Heritage office.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health is hosting a Grief Workshop for all who would like to attend, on Tuesday, November 22nd from 8am to 5:30pm at the Agency Longhouse

Warm Springs Geo Visions is recruiting for two entry level, limited duration positions and offering free training to applicants. The Oral History Technician position is for someone with transcriber experience and knowledge of Warm Springs tribal languages, traditions and values. Applications will be accepted until November 23rd. The Field Technician position is open to Warm Springs Tribal Members and will require outdoor work and walking. This position will close November 30th. Apply on the tribe’s job website or stop by the Geo Visions office, next to Telecom in the Industrial park, to pick up an application.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District Club Volleyball program has registration open now until Friday, November 25th. Scholarships are available. Learn more at online at MAC REC District dot com.

The annual Warm Springs Car Light Parade will be on Wednesday, December 14th at 6pm. The theme is “Santa-Squatch is Coming to Town.” If you’re planning to be in the parade – line-up will start at 4:00 at the old elementary school. Judging is at 5:00 for the best community and organization entries.

Warm Springs Recreation invites everyone to Christmas NDN Night Out Monday, December 19th at the Community Center gym. Bring your favorite dish for all to enjoy at the 5:15 potluck. Social dancing and drummer’s jam starts at 6. There will be raffles, family fun games and all dancers and drums are welcome.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment. Thursdays – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

