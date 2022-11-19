KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 20, 2022

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reports that the boil water notice has been lifted for the Agency Water System.

The film Gather, a portrait of the growing movement of Native Americans practicing their food sovereignty is being shown on Monday November 28th at 7:30 at the Tin Pan Alley Theater in Bend. The film will be followed by a panel discussion. Tickets are $10 and are available online at Bend Film dot Org in the Year Round tab. https://bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule/6375c0476268a20061021bf6

Livestock owners are reminded that per Tribal Ordinance 33, Kah-Nee-Ta Resort property is closed to livestock. Renovations of the village area are underway and livestock have caused damage to the pool area and landscaping. Livestock owners are respectfully requested to remove their animals immediately. The resort is scheduled to reopen in 2023.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is Saturday December 10th from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation. To learn more you can call them at 541-553-3243.

The Branch of Natural Resources has authorized an administrative No Hunting Area on the tribal farmlands. Hunting is not permitted on the tribal farm, the road passing through the farm area and the fenced surrounding regions. The Tribal Conservation Enforcement and Natural Resources staff will monitor the area. Any violation of this admin order will violate the Hunting and Trapping Chapter 350 and other tribal codes as they apply.

There is no school for 509-J students this week. The Culture & Heritage Department has activities planned Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Contact the Culture & Heritage office to learn more.

Warm Springs Geo Visions is sponsoring an oral history training workshop December 5-7 from 8 to 5 daily. It’s free and participants will receive a certification of completion. Anyone who wants to attend will need to register by November 30th. Send an email with your name and contact info to Warm Springs Geo Visions at HELLO at WS GEO VISIONS dot COM.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District has registration open now until December 2nd for Youth Basketball for Pre-K thru 6th grade. There is a fee to participate. Season dates are January 3rd thru February 18th. Learn more at online at MAC REC District dot com.

Pacific Power customers in Warm Springs can report a street light that is out of service online at the PPL dot com website. After you turn in a report, you may be contacted for more information such as the address closest to the street light and the number on the pole.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center offers 24/7 Crisis Support. If there is an emergency outside of business hours, call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will reach out to a crisis counselor to help you.