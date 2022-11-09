KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 10, 2022

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy assemblies for November will be today and will be focused on Veterans. They invite all Veterans as honored guests to attend any or all of the assemblies. 3rd – 5th Grade Assembly will be 8:10-8:45 am, the Kindergarten – 2nd Grade Assembly is 8:50-9:25 am and the 6th-8th Grade Assembly is 1:25 – 2:10 pm. Veterans are also invited for breakfast pastries following the assembly at 9:25 and to join anytime between 11:00-12:15 for a meal in the cafeteria with students.

There is an Agency District meeting this evening (11/10/22) at the Agency Longhouse to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting will follow from 7 to 9pm.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District is hosting the PUMPKIN PLUNGE this Saturday November 12th from 1-3pm. They will offer Pumpkin Painting, Arts & Crafts and Swimming! There is a cost to participate. Learn more at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/

Everyone is welcome to a Penny Carnival for youth this evening November 11th at the Old Elementary School Gym from 6-8. They will have food, games, crafts & music. KWSO will be there and we look forward to seeing you!

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open 9:30am – 1pm today at the United Methodist Church on 12th street. It is open the second and fourth Thursday each month.

November Fitness Challenge teams – the bonus minute activity is the Kotnum Kick at the Longhouse.

The University of Oregon is doing a presentation for anyone interested, today from 5:30-7:30 at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Training Room. You can learn about the many opportunities at the U of O and how you can prepare for higher education.

Warm Springs Eagles boys’ basketball teams host Crook County today. Games start at 4:00.

Tomorrow is Veterans Day, a federal holiday. Tribal offices will be closed and there is no school

KWSO will be broadcasting special Veterans Day Programming all day tomorrow to honor those who have served.

There is a Veteran’s Day Parade tomorrow in Warm Springs. Line up at 10am at the Old Elementary School. The Parade starts at 11am. A meal will be served at noon at the Family Resource Center.

The Parade of Flags will be on display at the Mt Jefferson Memorial Cemetery tomorrow for Veterans Day from 7am until 4pm today.

Madras VFW Post 12141 is hosting a Veterans Day Program at 10:30 tomorrow morning at the Madras Senior/Community Center.

The Madras Veterans Day Parade will be at 2pm tomorrow afternoon at Sahalee Park.

Veterans are being Honored with a meal at the Madras Elks Lodge for Veterans Day tomorrow. Doors open at 5 and Dinner is at 6. The cost is $8 for non-Veterans.

The Tribal Council has a set a General Council Meeting for November 15th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6pm and the meeting will start at 7.

St. Charles Madras is looking for Vendors for an event at their campus on November 15th from 11-3. Any interested vendors can call 541-325-1415.

The 20th Native American Music Awards will be held on Saturday, November 19th. General public voting is open until midnight on Friday, November 18th at www.NAMALIVE.com. Local artists who are nominated or featured in a nominated work include Blue Flamez, Bigg B, Kalliah (kuh-LIE-uh) and BlackWater and Quilt Sahme.