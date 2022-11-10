KWSO News for Thu., Nov. 10, 2022

The General Election closed on November 8th at 8pm. In the Jefferson County Commissioners race, Mark Wunsch has taken the win with 59.8% of the vote. He has held a strong lead against incumbent Mae Huston, who has held the position for the last eight years. Wunsch won every precinct in the county. The MACRD levy has also passed renewal of the five-year local option tax. The levy passed with 60.7% voting yes. Jefferson County, Culver, Madras and Metolius all presented bans on psilocybin-related businesses, which all passed with a strong margin. Vikki Breese-Iverson has won state representative for Oregon’s 59th district, which includes most of Jefferson County, with 72% of the vote. In the US Representative 2nd District, incumbent Cliff Bentz has retained his seat. You can check all results at the Secretary of State Website.

The Branch of Natural Resources, with support from the Fish and Wildlife Committee has authorized a No Hunting Area Closure for the tribal farmlands, including the road passing through the farm area and the fenced surrounding regions. Nat Resources General Manager Austin Smith Jr says the decision was made due to ongoing issues with theft, damage, and poaching. The areas will be monitored.

A Redmond man, on trial for murder in an altercation from September of 2021, testified in court yesterday. As reported by the Bend Bulletin, it is the first time Ian Cranston has spoken publicly about the high-profile shooting outside the Capitol Bar in Bend last year. Cranston is charged with second-degree murder for killing Barry Washington Jr. In his testimony, Cranston talked about the altercation and how moments before shooting Washington, tensions had mounted over Washington’s compliments on Cranston’s fiancée, Allison Butler. According to Cranston, he was punched twice in the face, leaving his head throbbing, ears ringing and vision fuzzy, which led to him pulling his gun fearing another punch that he thought would bring serious injury. Throughout the trial, attorneys have established Cranston’s interest in guns. A 12-person jury will decide if he was justified under state law.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Boys Basketball is in action today as they host Crook County. All 4 teams enjoyed victories over the Culver squads on Tuesday and are hoping to do the same today. The 6th & 7th Grade teams will be playing at the Community Center while the 8th Grade teams will be at the K-8 Academy, tip-off is set for 4pm. Madras High School Football had their Awards Ceremony last night, announcing All league selections. Cael White was a 1st team selection as an Offensive Utility Player. Johan Poland a 1st Team Punter and 2nd Team Linebacker. Levi Frank a 2nd team Defensive Lineman, Skytus Smith a 2nd team Linebacker, Maikel Poland a 2nd team defensive back, Dru Boyle a 2nd team defensive back, Mike Evans a 2nd team Center, Ayden Holcomb an Honorable mention linebacker, Jakeob Brandenburg an Honorable mention Offensive Lineman and Tyler Clarkson an Honorable Mention Wide Receiver. Congratulations to these young men on a hard-fought season.

