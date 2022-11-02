KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 3, 2022

November Fitness Challenge participants – here are your bonus activities today: Noon Volleyball and 10 Squats

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today from 10am til 1pm at the United Methodist Church, across from St. Charles Hospital.

The Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Monday thru Friday 9am – 4pm at the Commodities Warehouse. They do close for lunch during the noon hour.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District offers No School Day Camps on school closure days including the no school day tomorrow. There is a fee for participation. Learn more at macrecdistrict.com.

The “Healing Our Spirits & Lands” Round Dance will be held this Friday and Saturday at the old elementary school gym beginning at 6 each evening. It’s open to all singers and dancers. There will be late lunches provided, 50/50 and raffle drawings, and concessions available.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Outdoor Holiday Market is this Friday at the Community Center from 9 til 3. Call 541-553-3243 to reserve a table.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

The 509J school district is hosting a Community Engagement Night on Wednesday November 9th. The meeting will be at the Warm Springs K8 with dinner at 5:30 and the meeting to follow from 6-7pm. They will focus on feedback for the District’s Continuous Improvement Plan, the Student Investment Act and Impact Aid Funds. Information about Achievement, Attendance and Graduation Data can be reviewed ahead of time at the District Website.

Everyone is welcome to a Penny Carnival for youth on Thursday evening November 1-th at the Old Elementary School Gym from 6-8. They will have food, games, crafts & music. KWSO will be there and we look forward to seeing you!

The Tribal Council has a set a General Council Meeting for Tuesday, November 15th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6pm and the meeting will start at 7.

Chemawa Indian School will host a Veteran’s Social Powwow on Saturday, November 12th from 1-4pm and 6-10pm. All vendors and visitors 16 years or older will be asked from photo identification upon entering the Chemawa campus. For more information contact Melinda at (503) 868-1695.