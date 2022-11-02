KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 2, 2022

Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. KWSO been sharing information about what’s on the ballot. Public affairs consultant Greg Leo has been helping us with that. He reminds everyone that ultimately what is important is that you exercise your right to vote. “It’s an important election and I sure hope everybody votes and you know remember to sign the back of the envelope there. But it’s gotten easier and easier, the postage is all paid nowadays, and they extended the deadline to vote, up until 8pm on Tuesday the 8th of November. So please, everyone on the reservation, take the time and vote cause it’s an important way to make sure things keep going in the right direction.” Ballot Dop Boxes are located in Warm Springs on the corner across from the Post Office on Campus, in the Parking Lot at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho and in Madras in the parking lot at the County Clerk’s office at 66 SE D Street.

The Oregon Health Authority had issued a health advisory for consumption of sturgeon in the Lower Columbia River on March 10th and as of November 1st, has revised that advisory. Due to the discovery of a data transcription error in the final calculation, the recommendations have been revised from 7 meals per month to 4 meals per month for pregnant women, nursing mothers and children and 8 meals per month to 6 meals per month for men as well as women beyond childbearing age. Although sturgeon are considered a migratory fish, their meat is high in fat where PCBs and mercury accumulate. Eating too many fish contaminated with PCBs and mercury can cause negative health effects over time. These health effects include damage to organs, the nervous system and the brain, leading to potential learning and behavior problems. Mothers can pass these contaminants to their babies during pregnancy or in breastmilk. While it is important for people to know about contaminants in sturgeon, it is equally important to continue to eat at least two meals of a variety of fish from a variety of sources each week to gain important health benefits. You can visit the OHA Fish Advisory webpage for more info.

In Local Sports: The MHS Buff Boys Soccer hosted Newport yesterday in the 1st round of the playoffs. Newport snuck out of town with the victory over the Buffs 3-1 and moves on to the 2nd round to face Ontario. Congratulations to the Buff Boys Soccer on a good season. The lone Tri-Valley Conference team left in the playoffs is Estacada who got by Scappoose 2-1 and they will face 2nd ranked Henley this Saturday. In College Football: Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is starting to get some Heisman buzz with 31 touchdowns so far this season — 20 via pass and 11 more on the ground. He had six touchdowns this past weekend in No. 8 Oregon’s 42-24 victory at California, the latest in a run of seven straight victories for the Ducks. Nix threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 59 yards and three more. On Monday, he was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.

