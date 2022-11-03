KWSO News for Thu., Nov. 3, 2022

A public notice regarding livestock on Kah-Nee-Ta Resort property was issued yesterday. Renovation of the Kah-Nee-Ta Village area is underway and the resort is schedule to reopen in 2023. Horses and cows grazing on the property have caused damage to the pool area and landscaping work. Ordinance 33, Chapter 345 addresses livestock control in populated Areas, and has sections specific to the Kah-Nee-Ta Resort property. Livestock owners are reminded that it is closed to livestock and are asked to remove their animals immediately. The notice has been issued to inform the membership that any unauthorized “at large” livestock on resort property is in violation of Tribal Ordinance 33; fines, restitution, court, and other costs are addressed in this ordinance.

The University of Oregon will have workshop in Warm Springs on Thursday, November 10th from 5:30 to 7:30pm at the Education Building. High school students and parents are invited to learn about the opportunities at the UO and how you can prepare for higher education. For more information email Carroll.Dick@wstribes.org or call 541-553-3311.

The Native American Music Awards will be held Saturday, November 19th at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York. This will be the organization’s 20th Awards event. Public voting is open until midnight on Friday, November 18th at www.NAMALIVE.com. Local artists who are nominated or featured in a nominated work include Blue Flamez, Bigg B, Kalliah and BlackWater and Quilt Sahme.

Central Oregon Community College will be highlighting Native American Heritage month with Powwow Yoga and discussions of bestselling novel “There There” by Tommy Orange, free tickets to the Museum at Warm Springs and in-person, powwow dance influenced yoga sessions at the Bend and Madras Campuses. As announced on the COCC website, Tuesday November 8th and Tuesday November 15th virtual discussions of the best-selling novel “There There” will take place from noon to 1pm. You can register and receive the link by emailing odi@cocc.edu. Acosia Red Elk, a member of the Umatilla Tribe and 10-time World champion jingle dancer is going to lead her self-designed “powwow yoga” on Wednesday November 16th from 10-11am in Wille Hall on the Bend Campus and from 4-5pm on the COCC Madras Campus. COCC is also offering 50 free tickets to visit the Museum at Warm Springs during the month of November, which are available at the Museum on a first-come first-serve basis. You can visit the Museum’s website for hours and more information.

In Local Sports: Fall sports has almost ended for Madras High School Sports. The Buff Boys football program ended their season last Friday with a loss to Crook County 28-0. Crook County has since moved on to the playoffs with that victory and a Baker loss, they are the 13th seed and will play 4th seed Henley in the first round. Buff Boys Soccer hosted Newport in the first round of the 4A State playoffs and they came up short, dropping the match 3-1 to Newport who moves on to play 5th ranked Ontario this Saturday. Lady Buffs Volleyball finished their season with a loss to Crook County on Oct 17th. Lady Buffs soccer finished their season with a loss to Crook County as well. There is one last event on the schedule for White Buffalo Sports as Hannah MacDuffee has qualified for the 4A State Cross Country Championships when she placed 4th at the Tri-Valley Conference championship. Senior Boys runner Isaiah Wapsheli ran a personal record time of 17mins 46.6secs but finished one place short of qualifying for the state championships as he came in 8th. MacDuffee will compete in the state championships being held this Saturday Nov. 5th at Lane Community College in Eugene with the 4A girls race scheduled to begin at 11:45am.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: