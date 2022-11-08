KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 9, 2022

On this morning’s Tribal Council agenda is the Range Insurance Group.

Taking a look at the November Fitness Challenge daily calendar today – noon hoops is a double bonus and the daily challenge is 15 sit-ups

Today’s Senior Meal is baked salmon. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

At the United Methodist Church, the Madras Community Food Pantry is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 1pm and the Community Free Food Market will be open this afternoon, check in begins at 4:00.

The Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Monday thru Friday 9am – 4pm at the Commodities Warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They do close for lunch during the noon hour.

Jefferson County School District 509-J is hosting a Student Success Act Community Engagement Session this evening at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy cafeteria. The District will present data and gather feedback. Families and community members are invited. Dinner will be served starting at 5:30 and the meeting is from 6-7:00. You can view the data ahead of time on the 509-J website.

At the Warm Springs K8 – they are adding to their Veteran’s Wall of Honor this year and are seeing photos, copies of photos or digital copies of photos of Veterans in your family. If you can drop off a photo or email Sarah Bennett or Sara Kollen, with name and service information, it would be much appreciated.

The University of Oregon is doing a presentation for anyone interested, tomorrow from 5:30-7:30 at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Training Room. You can learn about the many opportunities at the U of O and how you can prepare for higher education.

There’s a Penny Carnival tomorrow, from 6-8pm at the Warm Springs Youth Center gym. There will be food, games, crafts and music.

There is an Agency District meeting tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting will follow from 7 to 9pm.

Papalaxsimisha’s next “Mom’s Talking Circle” is on November 16th during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. The topics breast and bottle feeding, and first foods. Snacks will be provided.

COCC is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free community events throughout November. Acosia (uh-KAW-see-uh) Red Elk, a member of the Umatilla Tribe and 10-time world champion jingle dancer, will lead two workshops in her self-designed “Powwow Yoga” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 10-11 a.m. in Wille Hall on the COCC Bend campus, and from 4-5 p.m. in the community room of the COCC Madras campus.

Warm Springs Veterans Day Parade will line up at 10am on Friday at the old Warm Springs Elementary. The Parade starts at 11am following the usual route. A meal will be provided to Veterans at noon at the Family Resource Center.

The Madras Veterans Day Parade will be at 2pm on Veterans Day, Friday November 11th at Sahalee Park. If you would like to be in the Veterans Day Parade – contact Davida at the Madras Chamber at 541-475-2350.

The Madras Saturday Market Holiday Bazaar will be held Friday and Saturday December 2nd and 3rd from 10am – 6pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy assemblies for November will be tomorrow. They invite all Veterans as honored guests to attend any or all of the assemblies. 3rd – 5th Grade Assembly will be 8:10-8:45 am, the Kindergarten – 2nd Grade Assembly is 8:50-9:25 am and the 6th-8th Grade Assembly is 1:25 – 2:10 pm. Veterans are also invited for breakfast pastries following the assembly at 9:25 and to join anytime between 11:00-12:15 for a meal in the cafeteria with students. If you can, please RSVP to Heilan Gonzalez at the K8 office but if not, still feel free to participate.