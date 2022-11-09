KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 9, 2022

The General Election was yesterday, with some results being too close to call yet with the deadline to have ballots postmarked by 8pm November 8th. The Jefferson County Commissioner Position 1 appears to be won by Mark Wunsch with almost 60% of the votes over incumbent Mae Huston. 16-101 in Jefferson County which would prohibit Psilocybin-related businesses within Jefferson County is looking to pass with almost 60% yes vote. Measure 111 which would require the state to ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools and other essential services is close with 50.45% No vote over 49.55% Yes vote. Measure 112, removing language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime is currently standing at a 54.39% yes vote over 45.61% no vote. Measure 113, which would hold Legislators from the next term of office with 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions is leading by a large margin with 67.87% yes votes compared to 32.13% no votes. Measure 114, which would require permits to acquire firearms, have police maintain a permit/firearm database and criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines is currently at 50.38% yes vote against 49.62% no vote. You can check the results on the Secretary of State Website.

Democrat Tina Kotek held a slim lead over Republican Christine Drazan in preliminary election returns. Still, Kotek was not ready to declare victory late last night. “The reality is the race is just too close to call tonight” Kotek is a former Oregon House Speaker who promised a more proactive approach to building affordable housing and providing alternatives to people sleeping on the streets. Despite the Democratic Party’s demographic advantage over Republicans in Oregon, polls consistently showed her neck-and-neck with Drazan. Drazan, a former House Republican leader, says Kotek and other Democrats had their chance to solve the state’s biggest problems. She pledged a tougher stance on crime and homelessness. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson was a distant third in early returns. But she still had about 9 percent of the vote and polls have suggested she pulled more support from Kotek.

In Local Sports: the Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Boys Basketball kicked off their season yesterday as they hosted Culver. The 6th/7th Grade B team defeated Culver by a score of 28-18 while the 7th Grade A team won by a score of 40-19. The 8th Grade B team won their game by a score of 57-26, while the 8th Grade A team won by a score of 65-41. Next up for Eagles Boys basketball, they are hosting Crook County tomorrow with games beginning at 4pm.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: