KWSO News for Fri., Nov. 4, 2022

Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. There are 4 Ballot Measures that Oregonians will be deciding. KWSO spoke with Greg Leo who is a public affairs consultant with a focus on Oregon. He talks about Measure 111 which would Amend the Constitution. The measure says – “State must ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services” “111 has to do with the state providing that actually ensuring affordable healthcare access for all Oregonians. So now you know, healthcare is very hit and miss. A lot of people don’t have good healthcare because you know it’s privately provided. This would make it a constitutional amendment that the state would ensure affordable healthcare and it would balance that against other fiscal needs of school funding and other essential services. So basically, a yes vote here would ensure affordable healthcare across the state. A no vote would keep things the way they are. And in amending the constitution this way, the state would then have to be sure to get healthcare out to remote parts of Oregon and the people who are traditionally underserved. So this is a big fiscal responsibility but an important one for a lot of Oregonians” He talks about Measure 112 which would Amend the Constitution. The measure would “Remove language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime” “In 1857, when the constitution amended article 1 section 34, we prohibited slavery but we allowed an exception, that said “except as a punishment for crime”. And so, a lot of in Oregon prisoners have to work. So this is really about prisoners working jobs in the prison facility or county jail, wherever they are. So, they do things like maintenance, working the library, work crews go out and clear brush, sometimes they go out and fight forest fires. So, in Oregon, it’s mandatory that prisoners work. And so, this measure would say no, that’s actually a form of involuntary servitude and you should not require anything that doesn’t really help with the education, counseling, treatment, community service or other way of helping people with corrections. So, this is a big change for the way we incarcerate people in Oregon.” You can learn more about the measures in your Voters’ Pamphlet that is also available online at the Oregon Secretary of State website

The Native American Music Awards has teamed up with SiriusXM for a special curated music mix celebrating the musical contributions of Native American artists for Native American Heritage Month. “Native American Voices,” highlights artists from the Native American Music Awards & Hall of Fame and is available on the SXM App for the month of November.

In Sports: Madras Runner Hannah MacDuffee will be representing the White Buffaloes on the course tomorrow in the 4A State Cross Country championships. She came in 4th at the Tri-Valley Conference Championships and is scheduled to run at 11:45am tomorrow morning at Lane Community College in Eugene. In College Football, Oregon State is on the road to Washington tonight to take on the Huskies. The Beavers broke into the Top 25 at #23 and are currently on a 3-game winning streak with wins over Colorado, Washington State and Stanford. Both the Beavers and Huskies are 6-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play so far this season. The Beavers two losses came to Utah and Southern Cal. The Huskies lost to UCLA and Arizona State. Kick off is at 7:30pm and will air on ESPN2. The winner will keep themselves in the race for the PAC-12 championship. 8th ranked Oregon is on the road to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes tomorrow with kickoff at 12:30pm on ESPN. The Ducks sit alone atop the PAC-12 Conference with a 5-0 record in conference play and 7-1 overall record, with their only loss of the season in the first game against Georgia, which puts them on a 7 game winning streak and has Quarterback Bo Nix making a strong push for the Heisman Trophy as he has 31 touchdowns on the season with 20 in the air and 11 on the ground. Oregon is taking on a Colorado team that has 1 win on the season against California and is giving up an average of 39 points per game. The Ducks are trying to win out the remainder of their schedule to give themselves a shot at the College Football playoffs. Currently they are ranked 8th in the CFP rankings behind #1 Tennessee, 2 Ohio State, 3 Georgia, 4 Clemson, 5th Michigan, 6th Alabama and 7th ranked TCU. Tennessee and Georgia face off tomorrow with one of them going home with a loss.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: